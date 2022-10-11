The world in which we live

Wounded Ukrainian civilians are treated by emergency personnel after Vladimir Putin’s bombing in kyiv, Ukraine on October 10, 2022 (Reuters)

In the midst of the drama of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the disturbing nuclear rhetoric, it is surprising to remember that only thirty years have passed since, in 1992, Francis Fukuyama published his rememberedEnd of story”.

An eternity seems to separate us from that time, when a wave of optimism traveled the world after the the fall of the Berlin Wallthe collapse of the opprobrium of communism and the end of the confrontation of bipolarity.

At the height of their power, the USA it emerged as the only superpower on a global scale, inaugurating a unipolar era. With an overwhelming military superiority -as a consequence of the drastic cut in Russian defense spending- Washington was now ahyperpotency”, according to the terms used in 1999 by the French foreign minister Hubert Vedrine to describe a nation that was dominant in all categories of power.

Their own and others assumed that history had come to an end. Convinced that the USA they possessed the best political regime available in this world, immense economic power, and the idea that the Soft Power western has an irreplaceable appeal, the rest of humanity would follow in its footsteps in search of prosperity. Henceforth, international peace and security would not be guaranteed by the balance of power, but by the acceptance of democratic supremacy and the market economy in the image and likeness of the USA.

In the exercise of a benevolent hegemony, the USA had reached its splendor. But when the promises of a Pax Americana They seemed destined for their heyday, 9/11 came. For the first time, the most powerful country on Earth was attacked on its mainland. Causing a commotion of global reach and beginning the historical time in which we live.

the terrorist atrocity it demonstrated the extent to which we live in a dangerous, profoundly unequal and potentially explosive world. In which even the most powerful nation was at the same time omnipotent and totally vulnerable.

September 11 was the first major blow to the “New World Order” that emerged a decade earlier. And he proved that globalization also meant that no continent was completely insular. Calling into question the very basis of the splendid American isolationism, arising from the fact of being the most favored nation in history. Geography blessed with two immense oceans that had kept it isolated from European and Asian conflicts for two centuries.

Responding to an altruistic -but virtually imperial- agenda and imbued with a kind of “manifest Destiny”, the neoconservatives who dominated the bush administration (h)-Cheney They were convinced that the USA they were not just another nation, but recipients of a moral duty that implied deploying a civilizing crusade. The one that would lead them to promote the most interventionist foreign policy in their entire history, beginning with Afghanistan and following by Irak.

Motivated by good intentionsbut acting unilaterally, without approval of the Security Council, George W. Bush engaged in a preventive war in order to bring about regime change by bringing down Saddam Hussein. Perhaps imbued with an excess of Hubris, believing it possible to found the first democracy in the Arab world, an example that according to his designs would soon expand. A hypothesis that would prove dramatically wrong.

Some royalists recalled how an opportunity had been missed. Terrorism had twinned Russia and the US. In a time when Moscow just came out of the traumatic nineties, when even the boom of the commodities it had not occurred. When Putin ignored the hawks Kremlin who claimed “return the courtesies” when the West took advantage of its weakness to expand the I’LL TAKE.

But the cooperation between Washington y Moscow It would run out in no time. Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, nationalisms resurfaced. China y Russia they began to resist what they believe is an American claim to mold the entire global system around its own nature.

By then a fundamental alteration had occurred. While Moscow experienced a traumatic collapse and a change in international status, the masters of Beijing they saw how they overcame feudalism to become the second world economic power. As a consequence of the most extraordinary economic modernization in recent history. Thanks to the capitalist reforms introduced since 1978 by that tiny giant that was Deng Xiaoping. Those who, in just four decades, would manage to leave behind the long century and a half of national humiliation that began in the Opium Wars.

To the point of becoming a real geopolitical threat in terms of a modern version of the Thucydides trap. For the simple reason that unlike the former Soviet Union, China is economically efficient. Forcing to rehearse creative approaches to the new reality.

As stated Josh Hammer in Newsweekwhen he wrote that -like it or not- the unipolar world is over and that the scenario offers an analogy with that of a new Cold War. In which it would be prudent to seek a deterrent alliance of Asian nations to contain Chinese-style advances Abraham Accords that linked to Israel with various Arab countries against Iran. At the same time that he insinuated that -once the war of Ukraine– A way should be sought to redirect relations with Russia following the bold example of Richard Nixon by attracting China in 1972, now in order to counterbalance the rise of Beijing.

This being the case, perhaps more than ever this fateful year 2022 will teach us to what extent we are experiencing the end of the global order that emerged three decades ago. When suddenly, geography and history seemed to have their revenge, exposing the objective limitations of multilateral institutions such as the United Nations. And when the annotations to that postmodern and idyllic world forged around the validity of the Human rightsrespect for international law and the inviolability of sovereign borders were brought to light.

At the same time that nuclear threats seem to have become a common currency in the rhetoric of the main leaders of this world. To the extent that the President Biden stated that the risk of a “nuclear armageddon” is closer than ever since the missile crisis October 1962.

As early as 1994, in his monumental work Diplomacy, Henry Kissinger explained that the Americans would have to accept that in the future they would be first among equals but they would not stop being a nation like others. When he anticipated that American exceptionalism, the indispensable basis of Wilsonian foreign policy, would become an unlikely input in the XXI century. A circumstance that should not be interpreted as a humiliation or a symptom of national decline. Since for most of its history, USA they were one nation among others and not a preponderant superpower, so the rise of other centers of power in Europa, Japan y China shouldn’t alarm Washington. In a word, she warned that the USA they could not dominate the world, but neither could they withdraw from it.

Far from the hopes of 1989/91 and the invocations to the End of story, this is how the triangular relationships of today’s world unfold. A scenario showing how Washington meets simultaneously with Beijing y Moscowwhile these seem associated in their rejection of what they see as hegemonic pretensions of the USA.

To the extent that one of these three protagonists considers that the world order that emerged from the end of the Cold War contains intolerable higher doses of illegitimacy. With the aggravating circumstance of being the possessor of a nuclear arsenal only comparable to the North American one. For whom, in his eyes, the kind of post-1991 global order is more like that of the Treaty of Versailles than to the Congress of Vienna. To the point of initiating an adventurous revisionist policy that calls into question the Westphalian system of rules that is the very basis of the order formed by sovereign states.

While China is heading to celebrate 20th CPC Congress in which Xi Jinping seeks to eternalize himself through an unprecedented third consecutive term at the head of the People’s Republic. A personal claim never seen since times of Mao which is legitimized through a growing anti-American preaching.

A perspective of a horizon in which it is virtually impossible to reach minimum agreements on common threats such as nuclear risk, terrorism, climate change, pandemics and trade wars.

In short, today – just like yesterday and as always – the world appears to us as it is. Often so different from how we would like it to be. And against which the aspirations for the maintenance of international peace and security are usually better served through a realistic reading of the times in which we live. In which the highest moral convictions collide with the limits of what is possible.

* Mariano A. Caucino is a specialist in international relations. Former ambassador to Israel and Costa Rica.