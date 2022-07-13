The world of Sonic Frontiers was difficult to conceive, although the linear levels are based on previous games

Takashi Iizuka, creative director of SEGA’s Sonic Team, has revealed more details in an interview.

If nothing goes wrong, at the end of this year a Sonic Frontiers should arrive that has generated doubts since the first time that SEGA taught it. The main claim of his proposal is his world, which has an open area and more closed independent levels, something about which those responsible have offered more details.

Has been Takashi Iizukacreative director of Sonic Team, who in an interview with Game Informer has left us more comments about the amazing world of Frontiers, which has been hard to conceive because the team has been building action and speed in a linear fashion for many years.

It was not easy to let go of the aboveTakashi Iizuka“With Classic Sonic, you could enjoy high-speed, path-scanning experiences just by moving to the right,” says Iizuka. “We’ve been building high-speed, one-track action for over 20 years, so it was not easy to get rid of that idea“, Explain.

The creative director has also made reference to the levels of Cyberspace, more closed, guided and linear sections that, in this case, do drink from previously seen works such as Sonic, Sonic 2 o Sonic Unleashed, but the important thing is that the open conception has helped them to get out of the monotony. “It has allowed us to evolve the format for action games while also offering a wide variety of possibilities,” says Iizuka.

With no delays in sight and no specific date on the calendar yet, what we do know is that Sonic Frontiers is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. in winter 2022. It will be an important moment for the franchise, since SEGA itself considers it the first step in its future.

