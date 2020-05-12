“The World Of The Married” Actor Jeon Jin Seo’s Agency Apologizes Over His Past Controversial Posts

The company of Jeon Jin Search engine optimization has apologized over previous posts made by the kid actor.

Jeon Jin Search engine optimization is at present showing within the well-liked drama “The World of the Married” as Lee Joon Younger. The actor was born in 2006, and he’s 13 years outdated in Western reckoning and 15 years outdated in Korean reckoning.

Just lately, an argument arose over posts Jeon Jin Search engine optimization had made on Fb. The controversial posts included an illustration of a male manhwa character giving the center finger with each palms. A speech bubble above the character reads, “All girls, get misplaced” in impolite language. Conversations along with his associates on Fb had been additionally shared through which the actor used many swear phrases.

On Might 11, Jeon Jin Seo’s company launched the next assertion:

Howdy. That is T1 Leisure. First, we sincerely specific our thanks for the curiosity and help you’ve gotten proven Jeon Jin Search engine optimization, who’s showing in ‘The World of the Married.’ We specific our honest apologies over inflicting offence as a result of Jeon Jin Search engine optimization up to now posted a picture on his private social media and used inappropriate language in his dialog along with his associates. Concerning the submit in query, when Jeon Jin Search engine optimization entered center faculty final 12 months, his guardian prohibited him from courting, and at the moment he uploaded a submit with an hooked up picture that his peer group was utilizing to specific issues comparable to ‘I’ve a girlfriend’ or ‘I’m not courting.’ The picture that has develop into controversial is one which was well-liked amongst his associates, and he merely posted it after receiving it. We inform you that he was not conscious at the entire symbolism or implicit that means. Though he had no malicious intent, he’s deeply reflecting over having precipitated many individuals to really feel discomfort due to his carelessness. Additionally, underneath the steering of his guardian and company, he has deleted the account in query. He’s a younger actor who remains to be maturing and growing his values, and we acknowledge that as his company now we have not completed sufficient to present him steering. Alongside along with his guardian, we’ll work arduous and information him in order that he can develop upright requirements concerning his phrases and actions in addition to his angle. We are going to be cautious and be sure that this doesn’t occur once more. As well as, we earnestly implore you to not reinterpret the immaturity of a younger 15-year-old actor as one thing with a malicious that means. Lastly, we apologize to the manufacturing crew of ‘The World of the Married’ for inflicting an argument. As soon as once more, we thanks for the curiosity and help you’ve gotten proven Jeon Jin Search engine optimization, and he’ll repay you for this by good performing and an upright picture. Thanks.

The day earlier than, one other youngster actor who appeared in “The World of the Married,” Jung Joon Received, additionally got here underneath criticism after pictures circulated on-line that appeared to indicate him consuming and smoking.

