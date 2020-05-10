“The World Of The Married” Actor Jung Joon Won’s Agency Responds To Photos Of Underage Drinking And Smoking

Jung Joon Won’s company has responded to reviews that the “The World of the Married” actor engaged in underage ingesting and smoking.

Not too long ago, images started circulating on-line that had been purportedly from Jung Joon Won’s Fb account. Though Jung Joon Gained is at present a minor, the images appeared to indicate him participating in ingesting and smoking together with his pals.

On Could 10, Jung Joon Won’s company, DAIN Leisure, launched an official assertion concerning the subject.

Hey, that is DAIN Leisure. That is our company’s response to Jung Joon Won’s social media posts that had been revealed in the present day. First, our job is to handle actors, so we sincerely apologize for any inadequacy on our half in managing our artist. Presently, we’re conducting a radical inner investigation into the state of affairs and can make sure that it doesn’t occur once more. We’re sorry for inflicting an incident of public criticism at a time when society is disordered because of COVID-19. We’re additionally deeply sorry to the manufacturing workers of the drama “The World of the Married.” We can be extra cautious in managing our artists in future and do our greatest to stop a recurrence and transfer towards enchancment as a substitute. Thanks.

Jung Joon Gained was born in 2004, making him 16 in worldwide age and 17 in Korean age. He performs Cha Hae Kang in “The World of the Married,” the teenage son of Cha Do Chul (Kim Tae Hyang) and his spouse (Yoon In Jo).

