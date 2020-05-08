“The World Of The Married” Actors Are Playful And Passionate On Drama Set

Followers of “The World of the Married” acquired a glimpse of the actors’ chemistry on set!

On Might 7, “The World of the Married” launched new behind-the-scenes photographs.

The JTBC drama just lately set a brand new report for the best viewership rankings ever achieved by any drama in Korean cable community historical past. Though the actors painting advanced characters with unresolved points within the drama, they’re really shut buddies in actual life!

Within the photographs, the actors exhibit passionate performing on digital camera. But, when the digital camera is off, the environment is amicable, and so they pose along with pleasant smiles. Kim Hee Ae, who flawlessly depicts her character’s internal dilemma, smiles brightly at her co-stars, and Park Hae Joon, who may be very completely different from his darkish character, poses for the digital camera with a heat smile. Kim Younger Min additionally brightens the set together with his playful nature.

Han So Hee and Shim Eun Woo showcase heat friendship in actual life, and Jeon Jin Search engine optimization and Lee Moo Saeng trade opinions earlier than the shoot. Lee Hak Joo passionately acts out his ultimate scene, whereas Choi Gook Hee sincerely screens her personal performing. The solid’s meticulous performing is among the explanation why the viewers are capable of immerse into the dramatic plot.

The manufacturing workforce shared, “The actors are portraying the nice amplitude of change with nice particulars. We’re always admiring their means to depict explosive feelings in addition to the refined stream and adjustments. Ji Solar Woo (Kim Hee Ae), Lee Tae Oh (Park Hae Joon), and Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee) have come to a brand new part of change. Please take note of the place their never-ending relationships will head. Their advanced feelings and relationships will likely be absolutely drawn out within the remaining 4 episodes.”

The subsequent episode of “The World of the Married” will air on Might eight at 10:50 p.m. KST.

