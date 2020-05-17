“The World Of The Married” Cast Thanks Viewers For The Drama’s Success In Final Remarks

The forged of “The World of the Married” shared their last ideas as they wrapped up filming!

On Could 16, the JTBC drama aired its last episode and set a new report for the best viewership scores ever achieved by any drama on a Korean cable community.

In newly launched behind-the-scenes movies, the actors talked about concluding their time on the hit sequence.

Han So Hee mentioned, “Whereas I do really feel a bit as if a weight has been lifted now that the drama has ended, I additionally really feel that a lot sadder. I used to be missing in some ways, so I’ve combined feelings. Thanks to the many individuals who laughed and cried along with me, and I’ll turn into an actress who improves and learns extra sooner or later. Thanks so, a lot.”

Park Hae Joon commented, “Hey, that is Park Hae Joon who portrayed Lee Tae Oh in ‘The World of the Married.’ I didn’t anticipate to recieve this a lot curiosity, so I used to be actually shocked. I really feel so relieved that the viewers loved it a lot. We labored so exhausting, and actually, I really feel unhappy now that it’s coming to an finish. I hope you’ll proceed to take an curiosity within the actors who participated on this drama. Thanks.”

Kim Hee Ae remarked, “I lived as Ji Solar Woo for nearly a yr. I feel it’s going to be awkward now, to the purpose the place I’m wondering if I can reside life with out Ji Solar Woo. I felt so pleased as a result of I acquired a lot love from viewers, greater than I deserved. I additionally really feel relieved that I accomplished a tough task. I can’t consider something extra to say, aside from thanks a lot for giving us a lot of your love. Please be wholesome, and thanks so, a lot for loving Ji Solar Woo and ‘The World of the Married.’”

Baby actors Jeon Jin Search engine optimization and Lee Ro Eun added, “To the viewers who liked [our drama], thanks a lot.”

Chae Gook Hee mentioned, “I didn’t know that there could be a lot curiosity within the character Seol Myung Sook, however thanks a lot. As a lot as ‘The World of the Married’ was an excellent drama for all of you, it’s going to stay a really significant drama for me as effectively. Thanks a lot to the viewers who tuned in till the tip.”

Lee Moo Saeng remarked, “I feel I first have to say thanks to the viewers. I really feel pleased that ‘The World of the Married’ ended efficiently and safely due to your help. I’ll see you once more with a brand new challenge. Thanks a lot!”

Kim Younger Min commented, “It was personally such an honor for me to work alongside the perfect forged and crew. I feel that we achieved good outcomes as a result of the viewers liked [our drama] a lot. Thanks for giving a lot curiosity and like to ‘The World of the Married’ till now.”

Park Solar Younger mentioned, “Hey. That is Go Ye Rim from ‘The World of the Married.’ Now that I’m doing a last interview like this, it actually feels as if it’s coming to an finish. Thanks to your curiosity and love, we had been capable of collect power and work exhausting on filming. I had a lot enjoyable throughout all through filming as a result of I used to be capable of seem in a fantastic drama with nice senior actors, a fantastic director, and the proper workers. Thanks a lot, and I’ll see you once more in one other good challenge. Thanks.”

Try the behind-the-scenes clips of the forged saying their goodbyes beneath!