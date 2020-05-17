“The World Of The Married” Ends By Smashing Its Own Record For Highest Drama Ratings In Cable TV History

JTBC’s “The World of the Married” has gone out with a bang!

On Could 16, the collection finale of the wildly common drama made historical past by setting a brand new document for the best viewership scores ever achieved by any drama on a Korean cable community.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the ultimate episode of “The World of the Married” scored a median nationwide score of 28.37 p.c, simply beating its personal document of 24.44 p.c from the evening earlier than.

“The World of the Married” was a success from the beginning, instantly setting a JTBC scores document with its premiere proper out of the gate. Nevertheless, issues solely bought higher from there: the drama noticed its viewership soar over the course of its 16-episode run, with its scores climbing to new heights with practically each new episode. By its 12th episode, the drama succeeded in dethroning the smash hit “SKY Fortress,” which held the earlier document for the best drama scores in cable community historical past.

Congratulations to the solid and crew of “The World of the Married” on their spectacular achievement!

Did you tune in to the finale of “The World of the Married”? What did you consider the ending? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

