“The World Of The Married” Overtakes “SKY Citadel” To Set New Record For Highest Drama Ratings In Cable TV History

JTBC’s “The World of the Married” has formally made Korean drama historical past!

On Could 2, “The World of the Married” set a brand new file for the very best viewership rankings ever achieved by any drama in Korean cable community historical past.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the hit drama scored a median score of 24.33 p.c nationwide, breaking the earlier file of 23.78 p.c achieved by the finale of JTBC’s “SKY Citadel” again in 2019.

Following this new file, the one cable community present ever to attain greater rankings than “The World of the Married” is TV Chosun’s hit audition program “Mister Trot,” which peaked at a median score of 35.7 p.c in March.

With 4 episodes nonetheless left in its run, it stays to be seen whether or not “The World of the Married” will have the ability to break its personal file with even greater rankings in its remaining two weeks.

Congratulations to the solid and crew of “The World of the Married”!

