“The World Of The Married” Remains No. 1 As “The King: Eternal Monarch” Falls To Its Lowest Ratings Yet

JTBC’s “The World of the Married” continues to dominate its time slot!

In response to Nielsen Korea, the Could eight episode of the wildly standard drama scored a median viewership score of 21.1 p.c nationwide.

Though it was unable to beat its personal private rankings document of 24.three p.c from its earlier episode—which made historical past by overtaking “SKY Citadel” to attain the best viewership rankings of any drama in Korean cable community historical past—”The World of the Married” nonetheless took first place in its time slot throughout all channels.

In the meantime, SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” scored common nationwide rankings of seven.Zero p.c and eight.1 p.c for its two elements, marking its lowest viewership rankings so far.

Lastly, Channel A’s “Eccentric! Chef Moon” scored common rankings of 0.62 p.c and 0.77 p.c for the night.

Which of those dramas are you watching? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

You possibly can take a look at the newest episode of “Eccentric! Chef Moon” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)