“The World Of The Married” Unveils Sneak Peek Of Conflict + Suspense In Upcoming Episode

JTBC’s “The World of the Married” has shared a glimpse of its subsequent episode!

Spoiler

On the newest episode of “The World of the Married,” the bitter struggle between Ji Solar Woo (performed by Kim Hee Ae) and Lee Tae Oh (performed by Park Hae Joon) continued to escalate. In the meantime, Yeo Da Kyung (performed by Han So Hee), who as soon as thought she had nothing in widespread with Ji Solar Woo, discovered herself rising more and more nervous and insecure in her marriage as she watched the sparks fly from the sidelines.

The episode ended on a stunning cliffhanger, with the drama revealing that somebody had died on the practice station simply moments after we noticed Park In Gyu (performed by Lee Hak Joo) chase Min Hyun Search engine optimisation (performed by Shim Eun Woo) down on a practice platform.

On Could 1, the drama gave viewers a sneak peek of its tense upcoming episode, wherein multiple battle will come to a head. In the newly launched stills, Ji Solar Woo has a fierce, decided glint in her eye as she braces herself for a brand new battle, whereas Lee Tae Oh seems distraught as he stares at one thing outside.

The photographs additionally trace on the rising turmoil in Yeo Da Kyung and Lee Tae Oh’s marriage, with Yeo Da Kyung fixing her husband with an accusing glare as they combat over one thing in her automotive.

Lastly, the brand new photographs of the confrontation between Min Hyun Search engine optimisation and Park In Gyu—certainly one of which captures Park In Gyu falling to his knees in despair—add to viewers’ rising curiosity about what precisely transpired on the practice station that fateful night time.

The producers of “The World of the Married” teased, “All the characters, together with Ji Solar Woo and Lee Tae Woo, will face off in tense thoughts video games as they stand on the fringe of a cliff [in the upcoming episode]. The stark reality of their relationships and feelings will come to mild.”

They added, “Please regulate Ji Solar Woo’s subsequent transfer as she finally ends up dealing with an sudden hazard.”

The subsequent episode of “The World of the Married” will air on Could 1 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

