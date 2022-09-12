The world of Toy Story is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley along with an unexpected villain

A new trailer talks about the news that the game will receive soon.

Surely it was very predictable that at yesterday’s event, Disney and Marvel Games Showcase 2022, we were going to have news about Disney Dreamlight Valley, that title that brings together multiple heroes and villains of the best Disney and Pixar universes. In this case we have a somewhat curious mixture but one that is sure to will love to Toy Story fans.

Toy Story’s Kingdom Is Coming This Fall, But Before Scar Lands In Disney’s Dreamlight ValleyYesterday a first glimpse of what awaits us in the wonderful reino de Toy Story, Pixar’s most successful saga. In the trailer we see how we can interact with both Woody como con Buzz Lightyear in this wonderful world. We will even have the possibility to visit it and carry out the missions that both characters entrust to us.

The unexpected villain we are talking about is Scar, the antagonist of The Lion King that we have hated so much when we saw the movie. This is synonymous with the Toy Story characters being able to visit more worlds of Disney or Pixar, and as such we can accompany them. As for the arrival date, the kingdom of the Pixar saga will arrive in autumn giving rise to the second update while the first patch will bring us the antagonist Scar.

A few days ago we told you from 3DJuegos which Disney and Pixar characters appear in the title. What’s more, the game is currently in Early Access which has prices that you can check yourself. However, if you want to save some money, remember that you can now play this work on Xbox Game Pass along with 7 other games that are coming this September.

