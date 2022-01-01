The world soccer stars who could be released in 2022

Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Ángel Di María (PSG) and Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid), are some of the figures who could be released in 2022

Last year was marked in the history of world football as one of the most vibrant passing markets ever experienced, especially by the march of Lionel Messi from Barcelona to París Saint-Germain (PSG) and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo al Manchester United. But 2022 could not be left behind because there are several big names whose ties expire in June and could change clubs without the need for money to be involved. It is worth clarifying that since January 1 these players already have the permission of FIFA to negotiate with other teams.

Undoubtedly, the surname that stands out the most in this context is that of Kylian Mbappé. The 25-year-old Frenchman confirmed a few days ago that he will fulfill his contract at the PSG until June, but did not ensure that it continues. Called to be the great star of the coming years, the forward is the obsession of Real Madrid and several European portals assert that the contacts between both parties have existed for a long time and it would not be a surprise to see the Young Wonder with the white jersey and the number 7 in July.

A compatriot from Mbappé It will also be in the news in 2022. Paul pogba He will be a free agent in June when his tie with Manchester United ends. The talented 28-year-old midfielder is one of the most sought-after by Europe’s big clubs such as Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG. Whoever makes the best offer will keep the French.

Another who could travel to Madrid to play at the Santiago Bernabéu is Antonio Rudiger, who is currently at Chelsea but has turned down all the renewal offers he received in recent months. The 28-year-old German defender is one of the best in his position and Bayern Munich also has him in their sights.

French midfielder Paul Pogba will be one of the most sought-after footballers in the passing market (EFE)



The big surprise on this payroll is Ousmane Dembele. The former Borussia Dortmund could never perform at Barcelona as expected and that is why the Catalan leadership made him a renewal offer that seems not to satisfy his claims. His constant injuries and some acts of indiscipline have caused the Blaugrana leadership to understand that he does not deserve to have one of the best salaries in the squad and that is why the negotiations between both parties have started on the wrong foot. In this way, if the interests do not converge in the short term, the French winger will be left in July with the letter of freedom in his hands.

Paulo Dybala Nor has he agreed to his renewal with Juventus and, unless he changes his mind, in June he will say goodbye to the Italian team. The Jewel The 28-year-old will have a key semester in which he will seek to show off to be able to get on the list of 23 footballers who will represent Argentina in Qatar 2022. His name will be one of the most requested in the next transfer market if he does not extend his link with the Turin cast.

The other Argentine who could be free is Angel Di Maria, who at the age of 33 has already mentioned his desire to return to his country to wear the colors of Rosario Central. However, it is hard to believe that any European team does not seek to tempt him in these months.

The Atlético de Madrid could also suffer two sensitive casualties such as Felipe Y Luis Suarez. Coach Diego Pablo Simeone wants to count on the Uruguayan, but it is the forward who must decide if he agrees to continue wearing the shirt of the tool u choose another destination.

Real Madrid intends to renew Luka Modric for one more year but there was still no agreement (EFE)

While at Real Madrid the starting gate seems gigantic. There are several heavyweights surely they will go free since the leadership does not intend to count on them, like the Welshman Gareth Bale, the Spanish Isco, the brazilian Marcelo The Luka Modric. The Croatian is the only one of the three that has continuity, but with 36 years the White House would offer him only one more year of contract, something that the former Inter Milan may not accept.

Chelsea, the last Champions of the Champions League, knows that it will suffer a bleeding in its lower part at the end of the current season because Rüdiger must be added to Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, César Azpilicueta. The experienced Brazilian center-back is being sought by various clubs in his country, while the Danish and Spanish players were asked by Xavi Hernández to have asked the Barcelona leaders.

The list of footballers who could be released is long, but they also stand out Ivan Perisic, from Inter Milan, Hugo lloris, del Tottenham, Alexandre lacazette, from Arsenal, Lorenzo Insigne, of Naples, Juan Cuadrado, from Juventus, Boubacar Kamara, of Olympic Marsella Y Jesse Lingard, del Manchester United.

KEEP READING:

The 10 most valuable footballers of 2021: why Lionel Messi does not appear and who leads the ranking