The world’s most expensive Magic: The Gathering card goes up in price

The most expensive card in the game world Magic: The Gathering, Black Lotus (Black lotus) breaks its own record, and goes on to sell for more than $ 500,000.

According to Polygon, a 1993 Black Lotus with a sleeve signed by the illustrator of the cards, Christopher Rush, has been sold for $ 511,100 on eBay. It is triple the price of a Black Lotus that, until now, had its top at $ 166,000 in 2019.

You can even take a look at the sale page, which offers more details about the auction that has been submitted. The Black Lotus is one of the “Powerful Nine”, a series of cards that are restricted in competitive play due to their great potential.

The Black Lotus in question. Source: PWCC

This card comes from the Alpha card set, the first to be printed in Magic: The Gathering, which debuted in 1993. So it’s roughly two decades old, it’s signed by the artist (rare according to PWCC Auctions, who call it the best Black Lotus they have had the pleasure of auctioning).

“The brittle black border is free of damage with all four corners intact and in extraordinary condition,” he says. “The card is perfectly aligned on all sides with one of the cleanest surfaces we’ve ever seen. Free of stains or blemishes, with elegant color and accurate registration.”

If you have a black lotus at home, it is still time to give it …