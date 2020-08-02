The world’s tallest bridge in India will be ready next year, even higher than Efit Tower

new Delhi: The world’s highest railway bridge being built on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir will be ready by next year. The officials gave this information on Sunday. This railway bridge is located at the Qutub Minar in Delhi and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag, search operation started in the area

This bridge will connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. The total height of this bridge will be 467 meters and it will be 359 meters above the river level. The height of the Qutub Minar in Delhi is 72 meters and the height of the Eiffel Tower is 324 meters.

A senior government official said, "This will be the world's highest railway bridge." He said that according to the plan, Kashmir will be connected with train services by December 2022.