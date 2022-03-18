The worrying image of Adriano: he appeared with a bottle of beer on top of a motorcycle in a favela in Rio

The former soccer player was seen on top of a motorcycle with a bottle of beer in Rio

Many considered him the successor of Ronaldo Nazario. Thanks to his conquests at Flamengo, Inter Milan put their eyes on him. This is how, thanks to his imposing physique and his scoring ability, he became one of the most fearsome strikers in world football. But everything changed with the sudden death of his father and his nocturnal excesses, which led him to finish his career away from the flashes.

the former striker Adrianowho came to be called the Emperor for his bearing, was seen in a favela in Rio de Janeiro in a complicated state. Through a video that was published on the social network Tik Tok, you can see the former attacker of the greenyellow on top of a motorcycle as a passenger and with a naked torso. At the same time, the user who captured the images showed the Brazilian with a beer in hand while talking to other people.

Quickly, the video went viral on said platform and reached almost nine million views. For his part, shortly after other images of Adriano were published in which the person with the mobile phone can be seen yelling at the former player “Emperor, Emperor…”while trying to greet him.

Adriano emerged from Flamengo (EFE/Antonio Lacerda)

It must be remembered that a little less than a year ago, the soccer player who knew how to wear the shirt of several clubs in Brazil and who with the national team won the 2004 Copa América and the 2005 Confederation Cup, wrote an extensive letter in the American media The Players Tribunea space that athletes use to remember their experiences, in which he gave details of his harsh childhood and what his life was like off the field during his most successful stage.

The first memory in Adriano’s mind was his childhood in the alleys of Rio de Janeiro: “’The favelas’. Even that word is wrong. Those who don’t live there don’t understand what it’s all about. It always has a negative and dark charge. It is always suffering and misery. Sometimes it’s like that, it’s complicated. But when I remember my childhood it comes to mind how much fun I had. Flying kites, spinning tops in the street, kicking the ball in the halls”.

After constantly struggling in the face of adversity, one play during practice was enough to light his way in football: “In practice I kept a ball after grappling with defenders and saw that beautiful white arc in front of my eyes. I shot and the ball hit the crossbar. But the shot was so strong that the ball literally flew to the middle of the court. There they realized that I was different from the others: a year later they called me up to the Brazilian team and the next year Inter bought me,” Adriano said.

The former soccer player on a postcard in the favela of Rio de Janeiro (@adrianoimperador)

Analyzing his career, which included a spell with Roma in Italy, and once he returned to his homeland he also played for Corinthians and Atlético Paranaense until retiring from professional football at Miami United in the United States Adriano, the footballer who scored 170 goals in his club career made a final reflection on his time in football.

“I didn’t win a World Cup. I did not win a Copa Libertadores (I hate you Washington!). But you know what? I won on everything else. I had an amazing life. I was very proud to be the Emperor. But without Hadrian, the Emperor is useless. Adriano does not wear a crown, he is a boy from the narrow alleys who was touched by God. Do you understand me now? Adriano didn’t disappear, he just went home…” she said.

