“The worst enemy of the Mexican is the Mexican himself!”: Gignac’s controversial message that provoked strong responses

After reaching the end of Qatar Club World Cup, something no other team of Liga MX had achieved, the star of the UANL Tigers, André-Pierre Gignac, made a harsh criticism of the Mexican fans football this Friday.

Through your Twitter account, regretted the negative comments to the university community by users and professional analysts in social media after being clearly outmatched by the Bayern Munich, the powerful team of the Bundesliga from Germany and who kept the cup.

The French striker assured that already feels mexican and that the criticism hurt him, for what he asked change mindset.

The worst enemy of the Mexican is the Mexican himself! Feeling Mexican makes me sad! Let’s change the chip! All towards the same course! We grow together before the world! Enjoy race. I promise to improve too! Blessings for all!

And it is that, despite losing by the minimum difference and with a controversial goal by an alleged hand of the Polish attacker Robert Lewandowski, the Tigers wore dead and with very few arrivals. Even the Bavarian team was closer to making the second and third, than the cats to tie. This caused endless dislocations and memes by netizens.

One of the analysts who expressed his bad taste in his mouth for the performance of Tigres in the final was the controversial David Faitelson of the chain ESPN, who wasted no time responder strongly to Gignac’s message in a series of Tweets.

(Gignac) dedicate yourself to playing soccer that you do very well. Let the Mexican fans think and say what they want. Fortunately, Mexico is a country with criticism and freedom. And if we cannot criticize subjects as simple and banal as football, imagine that ‘fucked up’

He added that the Monterrey team does not understand that to be considered as one of the clubs big of the country, they must accept criticism and demands And not just embrace the glory

However, there were other colleagues who supported the scorer’s stance, as was the case Paco Villa of TUDN, who highlighted the dignified representation made by Gignac and the Liga MX Tigres in said contest:

Gignac gave a great World Cup. And in general, Tigres gave it. I reiterate, you must be very proud of what you did. They represented their Club, the League and their fans in a tremendous way. But yes, there is a sector that has spent years throwing garbage to everything that is Liga MX

And others, like the driver of ESPN, Mauricio Pedroza, they mentioned that the footballer should not fall for that kind of provocation that are given in social networks. “Not you, Gignac, not you. You are much smarter to resort to that little corner. Let us not drop the idol “ , public.

It is worth mentioning that the 35-year-old attacker was awarded the Silver Ball of the Club World Cup since the tournament ended with three annotations, surpassing both of Robert Lewandowski.

André-Pierre stood out in this tournament because in the first meeting of the felines, which was against him Ulsan hyundai of South Korea, scored the two scores that gave the San Nicolás de los Garza a 2-1 victory to advance to the next round. The Frenchman excelled in the semifinals against him Palm Trees from Brazil, champion of the Copa Libertadores, as he scored the goal with which they advanced to the final.

With those annotations, Gignac was two goals away from Cesar “Chelito” Delgado (Rayados de Monterrey), who remains as the player of a Mexican club with the most goals in a Club World Cup

Tigres will rest for the next few hours and then return to training for the match that they will have next Wednesday against Blue Cross, within the sixth date of the Tournament Guard1anes Closing 2021.

