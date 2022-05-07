“The worst play of my life”: Paleta Esqueda criticized Tigres for irregularities in his contract

Enrique Esqueda lashed out at the UANL Tigers for having separated him from the team in 2015 (Photo: Twitter:/@raulbrindis)

Enrique Escoda He is remembered in Mexican soccer as one of the strikers who promised a great performance in his youth, but whose role failed to be so decisive. His flashes of talent took him to the military in six Mexican soccer teamsalthough the most bitter experience, according to his words, was with the UANL Tigerswhich in 2014 were directed by Ricardo Ferretti.

“I had a very bitter drink in my life and in my career after working for so many years to get your best contract, your best team, to have peace of mind at home in every way. When Tigres signed me, Tigres asked me to go for three years. It went very well for me in every way and after a year they tell me ‘you no longer have a contract’ and they leave me flying “he told in an interview for TUDN.

After making his debut and defending the shirt of the America club for five and a half seasons, the Palette Esqueda jumped into the ranks of the Tuzos from Pachuca and the red and blacks from Atlas. Although the goalscoring statistic that characterized him in his first years in Coapa was not the same with both institutions, he was presented with the opportunity to play with the tigersa team that then shone under the direction of tuca Ferretti.

Enrique Esqueda debuted and played for five and a half seasons with the Águilas del América (Photo: Instagram: paleta_esqueda9)

His appearances with those from San Nicolás de los Garza were decisive almost from the start. Although he was part of Ferretti’s second team, he took advantage of the minutes he had on the court. As an example, he was the author of a hat-trick in the group stage of the 2015 Copa LIbertadores, when they visited the Peruvian team Juan Aurich. This performance was repeated in the 104th edition of the Classic Region.

Despite the flashes he came to show, the arrival of André-Pierre Gignac clouded his presence and the board decided to annul the contract which, according to the footballer, should have ended in the season 2018. Esqueda’s reaction was surprising, since he did not expect to have suffered a setback from the institution.

On various occasions, years after having defended the UANL Tigres jersey, the Palette has stated that he suspects that the The Nuevo Leon team vetoed him from Mexican soccer, although he did not reveal the reason. And it is that after leaving the institution he experienced difficulty in finding a new club for which he could play. Another factor that afflicted him was the injuriesalthough it did not matter for Carlos Reinoso to give him an opportunity with the Veracruz sharks.

Paleta Esqueda played for the red and black Atlas before wearing the Tigres shirt (Photo: Fernando Carranza/cuartoscuro.com)

The former Chilean striker came to compare Esqueda with the figure of Javier Hernández, which then shone in Europe. However, his time in Puerto Jarocho was not what he expected and he played one season for the Chiapas Jaguars before emigrating to Polish soccer with Arka Gdynia in 2017. His last team was India’s East Bengal, from which he was released in 2019.

Regarding his time with the Tigres, Esqueda recalled his participation in a television program where he disdained playing for the Tigers.

“Then I did a very strange topic on international television, in a dynamic that had to put the teams in the state of the Republic where I played. I did not put the Tigers, why? because they had made me the worst move of my life”he remembered.

The American youth squad He has not announced his official retirement from the courts despite being 34 years old. However, after his departure from Coapa he did not show again the level that led him to be called up with the Mexican National Team that was crowned in the U-17 World Cup in Peru 2005.

