The writer of Scarlet Witch and Vision talks about the cameo in episode 5

ATTENTION: This news contains SPOILERS for episode 5 of Scarlet Witch and Vision. Read it only if you have seen it.

The thing is about cameos today, and in this case we are going to refer to the one that takes place at the end of the fifth episode of Scarlet Witch and Vision, which has left fans equally off the hook and excited. It turns out that Evan Peters has jumped between cinematic universes, taking on his same role as Quicksilver on the Wanda and Vision series. The screenwriter Jac Schaeffer has revealed on the Marvel website the challenge it poses, and not for making Peters repeat his role in the UCM, but for making him fit into the series.

“We loved the idea of ​​bringing him back,” Schaeffer said on the Marvel website. “And that’s when we think: But how the hell are we going to justify this? That’s the thing, you can have a lot of good ideas, but making them take shape, make sense, make them organic is something different.”

There were a lot of logistical arrangements to sort out before Peters could appear in Scarlet Witch and Vision.

“We were mumbling about it for a long time, and we didn’t know if it would be possible,” Schaeffer said. “It was difficult to happen. Evan was always ready for it, as always. He’s a comic book fan and a Marvel fan. He’s always ready for the wildest option. And he loves it. It’s a pleasure working with him.”

While Schaeffer hasn’t revealed the true nature of the cameo or if it’s really Pietro Maximoff or another character acting like an impostor, he has hinted that fans will see the consequences of this unexpected family reunion in episode 6.

In the words of Schaeffer: “The first thing we think is, how is he going to get in? And enjoy it, and make it crazy. And we had the idea that the arrival of the brother, or the partner or a relative always usually involves a Havoc for the family on sitcoms. “

As you know, in the MCU, Quicksilver was played by another actor. Evan plays the role in Fox’s X-Men universe, which although in Marvel, to this day was not connected to the Avengers Cinematic Universe.