The writer Sandra Frid from oblivion rescues intellectual women and turns them into a novel

Sandra Frid writer of “The demons of my body”, biography of Pita Amor.

As part of the celebrations of the University Book Fair (FUL 2022)based in Hidalgo, Mexico, l the author Sandra Fried presented the biographical novel “The demons of my body”, writing about the life of the poetess pitta loveself-proclaimed owner of American ink. In this text Frid rescues the passing of the years of the eccentric writer and contextualizes the madness in the midst of the decadence of a woman who broke the canonical standards of her time.

The text is a journey divided into three parts, which are named after the body, in reference to the title. Guadeloupe Lovebetter known as pitta lovewas a Mexican poet, unjustly forgotten. Peace rescue the life of this enigmatic character, who wrote about god, death and animals among other topics, in extensive collections of poems in which, with battle-hardened force and a challenging attitude, he questioned the intellectual side of humanity and its IQ.

“This work was a post covid text that accompanied the running of the bulls, a text written at a fast pace, compared to previous titles, in which the importance of great female figures is also highlighted, the writing work was done in conjunction with other novels, which were They were under construction,” he said. Sandra Fried during his presentation at the FULin the facilities of the Josefina García Quintanar auditorium, in the city of Pachuca, Mexico.

“In previous days I was questioned if I dedicated myself to rescuing women in oblivion, which served as one more motivation to write about women with great influence and important for history” he said Peace .

On the pages of “The demons of my body” the importance of the figure of pitta lovewho since she was a child gave glimpses of rebellion and restlessness in the face of conservative norms, a woman who was born at the beginning of the 20th century and died at the beginning of the year two thousand, after several years of pilgrimage through the streets of the Zona Rosa of Mexico City , demanding glasses of wine and cuts of meat, among the upheavals that came after fame and literary glory.

The demons of my body.

pitta love is remembered as a tormented, rude and uninhibited woman, but the text of Sandra Fried is responsible for vindicating the greatness of the owner of American ink, as a woman who sought her freedom.

Amor, was the seventh member of a family of ancestry, which lost everything in the Mexican revolution; her mother, busy maintaining the appearance of wealth, raised the girl with the collaboration of an army of servants, in a house with forty rooms.

In the first paragraphs you can see a small Pita tantrum, and bad behavior that takes refuge in the extensive readings in the library of his father, after being expelled from various schools for his hostile behavior. she from a very young age she seeks attention. She leaves her family home without yet reaching the age of majority, without a suitcase, without long farewells and begins to polish her walk through the histrionic declamation, which characterized her so much.

In his adventure he begins to rub shoulders with Mexican writers, composers, sculptors and thinkers interested in culture, such as Salvador Novo, John Sorianoe I even got to be painted nude by the renowned muralist Diego Rivera. At the age of 27, he wrote his first verse, with a pencil to make up eyebrows, and with an excellent photographic memory, eleventh musecould recite the complex texts of Sor Juana memory

The text moves away from its dark passages and highlights the bright years of Amor, linearly, the evolution of her personality and character in which the author herself discovers that the little girl’s tantrums were nothing more than panic attacks; that even the poet rescued in her biography, with descriptions of shortness of breath and a feeling close to death.

Memorable scenes and passages from the author of “Litany of my flaws”experiences that make the reader understand, the actions of a person who was one of the most influential women in Latin American poetry in the middle of the last century and who, despite her greatness and literary contribution, was caricatured on television programs such as “From Gayola” which remained in broadcast for approximately four years from 2002. The novel “The demons of my body”rewrites the image of the ragged and rude poet, to discover the identity and motivations of the poetess, life and work.

