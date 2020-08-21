‘The X-Recordsdata’ Cast Reunites for Charity Music Video

Cast and creatives of sequence “The X-Recordsdata,” together with David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, have reunited just about to file a particular model of the present’s well-known theme tune, with fan-written lyrics, to profit the World Central Kitchen.

“The X-Recordsdata” sequence govt producer Frank Spotnitz’s want to assist the needy through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic noticed him devise a problem for “The X-Recordsdata” followers to put in writing bespoke lyrics for the present’s instrumental theme tune. The successful tune was written by followers Jennifer Massive and Rebecca McDonald.

Spotnitz mobilized solid members and the inventive staff to sing the successful lyrics in a video compilation recorded from their properties. “Tune within the Key of X” was recorded by way of video calls with 33 members of “The X-Recordsdata” solid and staff, together with David Duchovny (Fox Mulder), Gillian Anderson (Dana Scully), Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), Robert Patrick (John Doggett), Annabeth Gish (Monica Reyes), James Pickens Jr. (Alvin Kersh), Laurie Holden (Marita Covarrubias), William B. Davis (Cigarette-Smoking Man), Nicholas Lea (Alex Krycek), Cary Elwes (Brad Follmer), alongside the present’s creator Chris Carter, govt producer-writer Vince Gilligan, composer Mark Snow, director Michelle MacLaren and lots of others. The video was produced by Frank Spotnitz and Avi Quijada, and edited by Quijada.

The video intends to boost funds for World Central Kitchen, a company that focuses on helping communities in disaster, to offer scorching meals and creating good options to starvation and poverty. The video features a donate button and a message from Spotnitz outlining the work that the charity does.

Collection creator Chris Carter mentioned: “We needed to collect ‘The X-Recordsdata’ household collectively throughout these making an attempt instances to place some hope and spirit again into the world. And use the event to present thanks and donations to those that want it most.”

Spotnitz mentioned: “Throughout lockdown I actually needed to discover a technique to do one thing constructive, and we had a uncommon alternative to get ‘The X-Recordsdata’ gang again collectively, so we stumble on this concept of placing lyrics to the theme tune – which had by no means been performed earlier than.”

“It has been fairly an incredible and amusing journey to place collectively this advanced undertaking and we’re honored that so a lot of our fantastic solid members and staff have taken half,” Spotnitz added. “It’s been an actual pleasure to reunite just about with our pals and former colleagues, and we hope not solely to deliver a smile to many individuals, but additionally to assist a worthwhile trigger.”