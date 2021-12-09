The Xbox app for Windows will inform us of the performance of a game on our PC before installing it

This is an exclusive feature of the Insiders program, but it could be officially released later.

From Xbox they are clear about their purpose of opening video games for all types of audiences. A little less than a month ago, it officially launched its Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox One and Xbox Series, a game in the cloud that will continue to expand over time. However, the Redmond do not forget of the PC ecosystem, so they want to facilitate access to games with new functionality in su app de Xbox para Windows.

This functionality will save us download and installation timeAlthough the community does not lack experts in the field of computers, Xbox launches this idea for those players who are not clear about the relationships between the requirements of a title and the components of their system. Therefore, The Verge points out that the company is working on a proposal with which it will inform us of the performance that a game would achieve according to the characteristics of our PC.

This will be notified to the user through an extra tag on the game page with which we can know in advance if an adventure will work well on our computer, which it will save us download and installation time if the PC does not meet the minimum requirements of a release.

However, this functionality is only available to users of the programa Insiders, as it has not yet been implemented in all video games in the Xbox catalog. In addition, as pointed out by the aforementioned media, it is not additional information, but the application will create a data base based on the performance of games on various systems, ensuring more accurate information for the player.

Therefore, we can only wait for Xbox officially announce the funcionality. Until then, we can continue to enjoy the rest of its services, such as the aforementioned Xbox Cloud Gaming, which not only manages to improve its graphics with hardware de Xbox Series, but also continues to be updated with filters such as the Clarity Boost. Ultimately, the company wants to provide an excellent experience for all types of users, including that large number of users who just use touch controls.

