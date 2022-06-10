The Xbox app on Smart TV is real, it already has a date and these are its keys

Microsoft talks about its plans to expand Xbox Game Pass, and improvements to Windows 11 and EDGE.

If just a few days ago Microsoft presented its own Xbox Chromecast to bring the experience of the cloud gaming and Game Pass to a greater variety of devices, those of Redmond have now surprised with the announcement of an Xbox app for Smart TV (for now Samsung) that opens up its gaming offerings even further to a larger audience.

On June 30, the Xbox app opens on Samsung TVsWithout the need for an additional console or peripheral, people around the world will have access to “hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games” to realize that dream of “building a platform that can reach billions of gamers, regardless of play on console, PC or via Xbox Cloud streaming”, in a scenario in which “players with any device should be able to find the content they want to play”, said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox.

Microsoft ensures that the transition to this new service will be simple and will be used in a very similar way to any other application of this type that we can find on Smart TVs. They also emphasize that you can enjoy these games with Xbox controllers via bluetooth once the service starts up the next June 30th. The message is clear. “You will be able to play hundreds of video games from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog” on your TV without having the console, and this also includes other titles such as Fortnite.

Xbox has also announced that this commitment to cloud gaming on any device expands its sights to new territories, specifically Argentina and New Zealand. In addition to confirming the rumored demos on Xbox Game Pass.

Windows 11, Edge and video games

The news does not end here. Microsoft has also talked about some of the upcoming updates that Windows 11 and its Microsoft Edge browser will receive, with advances such as an improvement in windowed play to offer a better gaming experience while optimization tests are being carried out in the Windows Insider program. Chief among them include a new app that will allow calibrate High Dynamic Range (HDR) y improve latency on Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) screens.

In the same way they search enhance Microsoft Edge as an alternative platform to offer content -news, game guides, broadcasts, tournaments, etc.- and optimize resources that it uses, both in Windows 10 and 11, so that the games that we can enjoy in it run smoothly and quickly.

Xbox Design Lab will also expand the customization options of its controlsThe latest news in this battery of announcements dedicated to its structure of services concerns Xbox Design Lab, the controller customization tool. New customization options will be incorporated as well as a wide range of new colors to use for customize our controllers. Likewise, the service will be relaunched shortly and in 11 new countries comprising Europe, Asia and Oceania.

These news are a small preview of what is to come in the long-awaited Xbox Showcase that takes place in a few days, with news linked to the new Xbox Series and PC games. It will not be the only scenario where we will discover the future of the video game because there are many other summer events that promise big announcements.

More about: Xbox Game Pass, Samsung and Microsoft.