The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase prepares an extended version: date and time of the new event with more announcements

Both companies are preparing for the broadcast of their main direct, which will take place next Sunday.

Video game fans are excited about everything that will be broadcast in the coming days: Summer Game Fest, PC Gaming Show, Devolver Digital live and, of course, a Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase that already has us in suspense, among other conferences. This last event will take place next Sunday 12 to 19:00Spanish peninsular time, but it seems that those from Redmond want to continue the party with an extended version.

This additional event will be broadcast on June 14 at 7:00 pmAccording to the latest publication on the Xbox website, the company is preparing an additional event to excite fans: “Stay tuned for the Xbox Games Showcase Extended on June 14 at 7:00 p.m. where we will share new trailerswe’ll take a deeper look at what’s new at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and talk to some of your favorite game creators.”

Following the information provided by Xbox, it seems that this direct will last for 90 minutes and will be broadcast in multiple languages, including Latin Spanish. In addition to this, the company will offer audio descriptions and an option with sign language, although we can expect that, in the coming days, a version with Spanish subtitles will be confirmed.

If you want to be aware of all the conferences that will take place in the coming days, remember that we have created a compilation with the events announced so far. In addition, we include details related to each broadcast such as the Total length waves features that surround each direct, always according to the data shared by those responsible.

