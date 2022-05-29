The Xbox Chromecast is real: first promises for a device that already has a code name

At Microsoft they seek to bring video games everywhere with Keystone, although it remains to be seen.

For a long time there has been talk of the development of an HDMI stick, or media player, from Microsoft to be able to export the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience to a greater number of screens without the need for next-generation consoles or smart TVs at an affordable price. The project is real, it is known internally as Keystone, and from Redmond they have shared their goals for the device.

In a statement to Windows Central, the company has assured that its vision for Cloud Gaming is unwavering, which is why they want to eliminate barriers to entry to video games in any way possible, and that includes the development of a video game streaming device baptized in key like keystone, “which can be connected to any TV or monitor without needing a console”.

Nevertheless, the future of the product is not yet clear. Microsoft explains that “as part of any technical journey,” they are constantly evaluating their efforts, reviewing what they’ve learned to ensure they deliver a product of value to the consumer. But one thing is clear: they want to find ways to allow more users to enjoy video games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, be it with Keystone or with another bet.

Xbox already tried to have its HDMI stick

It is not the first time that Redmond has studied entering this field and competing with other devices such as Amazon’s Fire Stick or Google’s Chromecast, to name just the two best known. Already in 2015 it was known of the cancellation of Project Hobart, its line of Xbox TV streaming products. But now the company’s commitment to finding a way to enter this sector has become clear and evident.

There is no official information about the functions of Keystone, which has apparently been two years in development, but Windows Central speculates that it could be based on a simplified version of Windows or the Xbox operating system. From the statements it is unlikely that we will see a presentation in the short term, but we will have to be attentive to the Microsoft and Bethesda conference scheduled for June.

According to data from the end of April, more than 10 million people play with Xbox Cloud Gaming, who can already enjoy free-to-play proposals such as Fortnite, or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass to play a growing catalog of great games .

