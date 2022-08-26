The Xbox Elite 2 controller in white is so beautiful that I hope its leak is dated and everything is real

Amazon’s post has now been removed, but at least it has left us with a glimpse of the controller.

Los high performance controls have always been a great attraction due to the improvements they include and the high degree of customization including. It is true that the price is not suitable for all pockets, but you know that the remote provides unparalleled quality. The Xbox Elite 2 controller is one of those cases where quality and ergonomics are more than assured.

The release date of the Xbox Elite 2 controller in white would be September 21Until now there was only the black color of the Elite 2 controller, but that may change now depending on the information it gives us Tom Warren from his Twitter. The journalist points out that Amazon has mistakenly leaked the existence of the Xbox Elite 2 white controller whose release date is September 21stbut it no longer appears.

Windows Central provides more details and reveals that it has been listed in amazon mexico. In addition, he points out that there was a video where, apparently, a user already owned it. Regarding the changes keeps the body white while the grip is black. As a curiosity, it can be seen that the crosshead is silver while its analog sticks remain black.

The Xbox Elite 2 controller was launched a couple of years ago and we learned that it debuted with great success in the United States, improving the results of its predecessor. Anyway, if you want to know what are the best controllers To acquire you can take a look at the best controls or pads for PC. It should be noted that PlayStation already presented the DualSense Edge at Gamescom

