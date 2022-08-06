The Xbox Game Pass family plan is approaching: some people in Colombia and Ireland can already add several people

Up to 4 people can be added to enjoy the Microsoft subscription service.

Sharing Xbox Game Pass seems to be something desired by many users so that more people enjoy their service at a lowest price. Well, little by little, that wish is coming true. turns out Colombia and Ireland will start testing from today some users to test this plan.

Up to 4 people can be added to enjoy Xbox Game Pass UltimateFrom today, the Insiders de Xbox you can now try this subscription service adding up to 4 people to use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Each and everyone will have their own access to both games, xCloud, and advantages of the Ultimate. The people with whom this subscription can be shared do not have to be Insiders, but they do must reside in your country.

In order to access this content you must adquirir el plan Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview, according to the Xbox Wire portal. The conversion between months will be as follows: if you have a month of Game Pass Ultimate will be passed to 18 days of this family plan so that no value is lost.

“We’re always looking for ways to deliver experiences that give gamers more options and value in the way they discover and experience games with their community.” We already reported this information to end of Marchwhich came out in exclusive through Windows Central.

