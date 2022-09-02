The Xbox Game Pass family plan is now official: price and all the details of ‘Friends & Family’

The vast majority of streaming platforms that we enjoy on a daily basis have a family plan, where we can share the account with family and friends and that the monthly price of the subscription is cheaper. Although Netflix is ​​moving wind and tide to put barriers to this function, it is something common to find, as well as attractive to the user.

That Game Pass also ended up adding this feature was a natural evolution of the service. There were already signs that Microsoft was working on it, but it has not been until now when the company has officially confirmed the existence of this new modalityin addition to the price at which it will be available and all the details.

Up to five members total and all the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate

Game Pass Friends & Family is a reality, and with this subscription we can share an account with four other members. At the moment, the only restriction that the service has regarding its use is that we will have to share the account only with people from the same country.





The company is currently testing the feature in Ireland and Colombia, with a price of 21.99 euros and 49,900 COP respectively. This means that if we share an account with four other members, the Game Pass Ultimate subscription it would come out to almost 4.40 euros per month per head.

With this subscription we would have full access to the entire Game Pass service, that is, we would be making use of the service’s ‘Ultimate’ subscription, being able to play games on PC, console and the cloudas well as having the possibility to play online with Xbox Live Gold.

“We are currently testing this plan in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland. Future countries/regions may be added in the coming months,” Microsoft says in its FAQ.

Although the company has not mentioned the price in other countries, it is very likely that the cost will be very similar to that of Ireland, although we will have to wait for more information about it.

If you currently have an individual Game Pass subscription, you can also you can convert the remaining time of your subscription to the Friends & Family plan. To do this, Microsoft offers the following conversion:

30 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate = 18 days of Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family.

30 days Xbox Game Pass (Console) = 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family.

30 days PC Game Pass = 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family.

30 días Xbox Live Gold = 12 días Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family.

30 days EA Play = 6 days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family.

Currently, users have the option to pay €9.99 per month for PC Game Pass or Console Game Pass, or €12.99 per month for Game Pass Ultimate, which includes everything mentioned above. With this family plan, we would have all those benefits in a shared account with up to five members in total.