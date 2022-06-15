The Xbox play with LoL and Valorant will allow you to save hundreds of euros and is worthy of a master

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase left us with the news of the Microsoft and Riot Games alliance for Game Pass.

Were lots of news that we received at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, the long-awaited metroidvania Hollow Knight: Silksong reappeared confirming its arrival on Xbox Game Pass, the authors of Nioh presented their new game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and the first Starfield gameplay gave us a lot of information interesting about the Bethesda RPG.

If what you expected from the Microsoft event were new games or more information on those titles that are yet to come, the news of the alliance between Riot Games and Xbox may have gone unnoticed by you, but the truth is that it is far from being a minor ad. Microsoft confirmed that League of Legends, LoL: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and Valorant would be added to Xbox Game Pass this winter with all champions of your games unlocked and other advantages.

But isn’t League of Legends or Valorant free? All Riot Games games coming to Game Pass box they are free-to-play titles, but with a lot of content available for purchase Within the game, the example of LoL is one of the most obvious: there are more than 150 champions that make up its list and it remains open to receive new characters in the future. If you’re wondering how much it would cost to have them all unlocked, We are talking about between 600 and 800 eurosresulting in a difficult calculation due to the many variables that the game offers.

If, on the other hand, instead of investing money, you prefer to unlock them with hours of play, we would be talking about several years of regular play to get all the champions without going through the box. Now just think of how much money and time would we be saving if we add the rest of the games that will be included in Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Wire has shared the advantages that the user will receive from the Microsoft subscription, and the figures are surprising:

League of Legends: we will receive all 160 champions and access on day one to each new character that arrives in the game.



we will receive all 160 champions and access on day one to each new character that arrives in the game. League of Legends: Wild Rift : 80 champions unlocked and launch access to new ones coming to the game.



: 80 champions unlocked and launch access to new ones coming to the game. Legends of Runeterra : We unlock the basic decks through the Foundations Set.



: We unlock the basic decks through the Foundations Set. Teamfight Tactics : Access to a rotation of Tier One Little Legend avatars.



: Access to a rotation of Tier One Little Legend avatars. Valuing: We will unlock the 18 current agents and have access to those who arrive in the future.

What benefit does Riot Games receive from its agreement with Xbox?

Already with the overwhelming figures on the table, it is easy for us to ask ourselves, Why should Riot Games be interested in this deal? We are talking about hundreds and hundreds of euros that would be included in a subscription that barely costs the player 10 euros per month: the answer is the skins.

Riot Games business becomes skinsAs overwhelming as the numbers may seem, the truth is that the League of Legends player, for example, only uses a small percentage of the game’s champions, especially when they are specialized in a specific class. So, most players are going to have access to the champions they’re interested in at play time and from that point on, Riot Games business becomes skins for those characters in which we will have specialized.

This is where the magic happens and benefits go both waysresulting in impeccable play by Riot Games and Xbox: Players coming to Riot titles like League of Legends now feel like they’re doing it on equal footing with those who’ve been playing it for years (at least for content purposes). ), being able to try all the champions to find the type of game that most convinces them without having to wait for the weekly rotation and without spending a single euro.

This removes some barriers to entry for Riot Games games while maintaining well-above-average popularity ratings and expanding its universe beyond video games with such successful audiovisual products as Arcane, the Netflix animated series, which is already preparing its second season.

A commercial alliance can benefit both users and companies if it is well plannedIf this alliance is so important and beneficial for all, it is precisely because of the synergies that are formed: while the more than 25 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers receive an invitation to play without having to pay a single euro to some of the games more currently popular, Riot Games expands its skin offerthe business that actually keeps the revenue from games like League of Legends, to million potential usersa business that, on the other hand, has no effect on the gameplay or the balance of the game.

Where is the catch? Here is the grace, in that there is no catch: what we have witnessed is simply a clear example of how a commercial alliance can benefit both users and companies if it is well planned: Xbox Game Pass has managed to capture the attention of gamers of one of the greatest phenomena in the industry, Riot Games has built bridges for millions of users who can be encouraged to enter their games and be interested in their (lucrative) cosmetics, and in the meantime, the new League of Legends, LoL: Wild Rift or Valorant player who is subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able enjoy full games without worrying about spending money on characters. I can only take my hat off.

