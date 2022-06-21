The Xbox Series controller is sold out in Europe: it is increasingly difficult to find it in stores

Users from several markets of the old continent warn of the lack of stock of the device in their stores.

If in recent weeks you have tried to get hold of a xbox controller without success we have something to tell you: you are not the only one. According to what has been echoed in the ResetEra forums, the Microsoft control device suffers from a significant lack of stock in stores in several markets, including Spain as we have verified.

In the well-known social portal they warn of a lack of units to buy in the main shops in the Netherlands, France or Italy, but also in Spainwhere you currently find a sold out sign in the Microsoft store, for example, while in the main traditional chains it is also difficult to find the official command of the Redmond technology giant for its platforms.

Any reason for this lack of stock? It can be several. On the one hand, one more problem derived from the supply crisis; on the other, a possible liquidation of stocks pending a review of the device by Microsoft. None of these is official, so we will have to wait for further news to know more.

Demand for Xbox controllers has recently spiked to overtake the PS5 DualSense in markets like the UK.

Recently Microsoft also reported problems in easing the supply chain before the end of the year regarding its consoles, although that does not prevent it from becoming easier to find an Xbox Series X to buy in stores.

3D Games Discord

More about: Xbox and Microsoft.