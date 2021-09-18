The “XXL salary” of Lionel Messi at PSG came to light: how much money will he pocket if he fulfills the three-year contract

Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain – Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France – August 29, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

When the Paris Saint Germain warned that Lionel Messi she was not going to renew her bond with him FC Barcelona, I do not hesitate to offer you a contract that is impossible to refuse. When the negotiations of the Argentine star with the Barça club fell, the door was opened to a PSG that he already had it in his sights and that, with Qatari financial backing, he was ready to improve on any other offer.

This Saturday the figures of the agreement that seduced Leo messi and they took him to transfer his family to the French capital: he will bag 110 million euros (USD 130 million) salary if he fulfills the three-year contract, according to the newspaper The team on its cover.

Logically, the final figure depends on the will and desire of the crack rosario himself, since the last year of the bond that you sealed last month is optional. But according to the aforementioned medium, Messi did not charge any premium for the transfer but if it remains in Princes Park until the end of the 2023/24 season will be rewarded.

The cover of L’Équipe this Saturday with the detail of Messi’s salary.

The deal states that The flea has a salary of 30 million euros (USD 35 million) annually, or 2.5 million euros per month net, for each of the three seasons. It is a salary similar to that charged by the Brazilian Neymar, who until now was the highest paid player in the club. Although to said net remuneration, Messi you can add a loyalty bonus of 10 million euros (USD 12 million) in each of the last two seasons.

Also to his salary must be added the collective awards that are attributed to the staff he directs Mauricio Pochettino in case of meeting the objectives set, such as recovering the trophy of the League 1 or achieve the desired consecration in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi, which can debut at the Parc des Princes this Sunday against the Olympic lyon, ranks as the best paid player ahead of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, whose contract ends at the end of this season and has not wanted to renew it because everything indicates that he will go to Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi displaced Neymar as PSG’s highest paid player (AFP)

The team It also reveals that a small part of the salary of Messi, one million euros out of 30, is paid with the cryptomoney PSG Fan Token, as part of a sponsorship contract that the club has signed with a company dedicated to this type of coin. With this formula, the PSG has managed to revalue its sponsorship contract with that company, since they contribute to finance the signing of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

This news generated a stir in France and Leonardo, the sports director of the PSG, flatly denied the information of the aforementioned newspaper. “We cannot accept that it is on the front page of a newspaper like The team. It is unacceptable. You are completely wrong. I think it’s disrespectful and we don’t like it. There are clauses of secrecy, but I can say that it is not true, “he told the station. RMC Sport.

KEEP READING:

Messi, a “gold mine” for PSG: the millionaire profits and investments that the Argentine crack attracted

A PSG star affirmed that Messi is already a benchmark in the dressing room and explained how he exercises his leadership

Fury for the video of Lionel Messi’s children dancing to the rhythm of the new Bizarrap song, which has several nods to the Argentine star