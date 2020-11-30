‘The Year of the Discovery’ Wins International Film at Mar del Plata

Spain’s Luis López Carrasco picked up the Greatest International Film prize for his documentary “The Year of the Discovery” (“El año del descubrimiento”) on Sunday at Argentina’s Mar del Plata, the solely Latin American movie fest granted a Class A standing by producers assn. FIAPF, inserting it in the identical league as Cannes, Venice, San Sebastian and Locarno, amongst others.

Given the restraints imposed by the pandemic, the pageant hosted an internet version and provided free entry to all Argentine residents.

Carrasco’s sophomore function follows his debut movie “El Futuro,” which premiered at Locarno and picked up quite a few awards on the pageant circuit. “The Year of the Discovery” portrays the flipside of 1992 Spain, which celebrated internet hosting the Olympics Video games in Barcelona and the World Expo in Seville whereas in Murcia, south-east Spain, enraged employees from the naval, mining and chemical sectors the place corporations have been shut down, battled alongside college students towards the police, culminating with the launch of Molotov cocktails that set fireplace to the regional authorities’s Parliament.

In a video name from Spain, a grateful López Carrasco devoted the award to his dad and mom and brother “for being the individuals who most taught me how you can hear.”

Colombian Camilo Restrepo’s “Los Conductos” clinched the finest movie prize in the pageant’s Latin American competitors. Winner of final yr’s Mar del Plata Work in Progress competitors, “Los Conductos” marks an try to discover Colombia’s civil conflicts with a method outdoors the canons of social realism follows a person in his makes an attempt to flee from a sect and the trauma that also haunts him.

Maria Alvarez’s “The Misplaced Time” (“El Tiempo Perdido”) trounced a robust lineup in the Argentine competitors, which included such notable titles as “Esquirlas,” The Historical past of the Occult” and “Las Ranas,” to nab the finest Argentine movie prize.

In “The Misplaced Time,” a bunch of now aged pals discover new and private that means in Marcel Proust’s seven-volume novel “In Search of Misplaced Time” at every of the 18 years they’ve gathered at a Buenos Aires bar to debate it.

“On this on-line version, greater than 200,000 individuals noticed the movies we’ve got programmed, and on YouTube, greater than 180,000 individuals adopted our occasions, so I congratulate the public who’ve recognized how you can adapt to our circumstances,” mentioned pageant president Fernando Juan Lima at the on-line closing ceremony. “We miss the Metropolis of Mar del Plata and its film theaters, however we’re going to return,” he declared.

“We rejoice [the festival’s] continuity even with the challenges that the pandemic has imposed on us,” concurred pageant creative director Cecilia Barrionuevo. The pageant paid homage to filmmaker-politician Fernando ‘Pino’ Solanas, Argentine actress-writer-director Maria Luisa Bemberg and, naturally, Argentina’s best hero, soccer star Diego Maradona, who died Nov. 25 from coronary heart failure.

Augusto Costa, minister of manufacturing, science, and technological Innovation, additionally introduced that Mar del Plata can be the web site of the fifth regional headquarters of Argentine movie college, Enerc.

“From the authorities and from the ministry, we reaffirm our absolute dedication to the pageant and to the audiovisual trade of the province,” mentioned Costa.

2020 MAR DEL PLATA ASTOR PIAZZOLLA PRIZES

OFFICIAL INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

BEST FILM

“The Year of the Discovery,” (Luis López Carrasco, Spain, Switzerland)

BEST DIRECTOR

Matías Piñeiro, (“Isabella,” Argentina)

BEST PERFORMANCE

María Villar, (“Isabella,” Argentina)

BEST SCREENPLAY Nicolás Prividera, (“A Farewell to Reminiscence,” Argentina)

SPECIAL JURY

“Transferring On,” (Yoon Dan-bi, Korea)

LATIN AMERICAN COMPETITION

BEST FILM

“Los Conductos,” (Camilo Restrepo, Colombia, Brazil, France)

SPECIAL MENTION

“Mascarados,” (Marcela Borela and Henrique Borela, Brazil)

SPECIAL MENTION

“Fauna,” (Nicolás Pereda, Mexico)

BEST SHORT

“Correspondence,” (Dominga Sotomayor and Carla Simón, Chile)

ARGENTINE COMPETITION

BEST FILM

“The Misplaced Time,” (María Álvarez, Argentina)

SPECIAL MENTION

“Las Ranas,” (Edgardo Castro, Argentina)

BEST SHORT

“Homage to the Work of Philip Henry Gosse,” (Pablo Martín Weber)

BEST DIRECTOR

“Esquirlas,” (Natalia Garayalde, Argentina)

ALTERNATE STATES

BEST FILM “My Expensive Spies,” (Vladimir Léon, France)

SPECIAL MENTION

“Heliconia,” (Paula Rodríguez Polanco, France, Colombia)

WORK IN PROGRESS (EN TRANSITO)

BEST PROJECT

“Morichales,” (Chris Gude, Colombia, U.S.)

BEST LATIN AMERICAN DEBUT FILM, YOUNG CRITICS PRIZE

“Historical past of the Occult,” (Cristian Ponce, Argentina)