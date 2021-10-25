The yellow to Sampaoli and the clearest chance for Messi: the pearls of the classic between PSG and Olympique Marseille

The París Saint-Germain (PSG) drew this Sunday at the Velodrome stadium in the French classic against the Olympic Marsella, who did not have the necessary aim to overcome a leader in Ligue 1, who played almost the entire second half with one less man due to the expulsion of the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi. During the meeting there were some moments that are worth highlighting.

Jorge Sampaoli, coach of the local team, lived a special duel in what was his reunion with Lionel Messi, after having led him in the 2018 World Cup in Russia when he was in charge of the Argentine team. The coach, who usually lives each game with intensity, was the protagonist in the first half of a particular episode that the referee punished with yellow.

Fed up with their screams and claims, the judge approached the Marseille substitutes’ bench and showed the card to Sampa, who became the first caution of the classic. Despite that, he immediately looked towards the fourth official and managed to continue protesting, but a new warning made him shut up for once.

For its part, Lionel Messi He is still unable to score in Ligue 1, so far he has done so in the Champions League with the number 30 on the back. The forward had a handful of chances, the clearest in the first half when he teamed up with Angel Di Maria, which from the left reached the bottom and threw the center into the area. After a deflection, the ball took height and fell served where La Pulga was.

Perhaps somewhat surprised by the parable, the Argentine jumped without a mark and could not give strength to the header, so the ball could be sent to the corner kick by the goalkeeper.

With the 0-0 draw, the PSG stays on top of the League 1, so the point was not a bad deal for those of Pochettino that the next day, on Friday, they will receive Little, last champion of the contest. For his part the Marsella it reached 18 units and is fourth, with a pending commitment.

“We came to win. It was more difficult at the end of the game with one less. We had a few occasions. We managed to get the ball, but we couldn’t materialize. We knew how to do it. It’s difficult when you have one less player, you have to be more united. They all gave everything to defend well. We tried to score but it was difficult ”, declared the Brazilian Marks after the meeting.

