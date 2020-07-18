The young man raped the woman on the pretext of massage at the Quarantine Center in Panvel near Mumbai

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man with a 40-year-old woman has been involved in a rape incident in broad daylight in a quarantine center in Panvel, near Mumbai, Maharashtra’s capital. The incident came to light when the woman lodged an FIR at the Panvel Rural Police Station on Thursday. The police has registered a case against the accused under other sections including rape. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan tweeted from hospital, thanking fans

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-2) Ashok Dudhe said, “The woman was sent to a separate center three days after showing Kovid-19 symptoms. The 25-year-old accused, known to the victim, entered her room on Thursday afternoon and sexually abused her on the pretext of massage. ” Also Read – Covid-19: More than 8 thousand cases were reported in Maharashtra for the third consecutive day, 258 more people died in 24 hours

Maharashtra: 40-year-old woman allegedly raped at a COVID19 quarantine center in Panvel. ACP, Panvel-Zone 2 says, "COVID19 positive and suspected patients are lodged at this center. The man has been arrested & a case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. "

The ACP said, “We have registered a rape case under Sections 376 and 354. He is in isolation, so he has not been arrested. His corona virus investigation report is awaited. “