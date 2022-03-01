The young man who created the bot that tracks Elon Musk’s plane has another that monitors the planes of Russian billionaires

Last month we heard about the story of Jack Sweeney, who for some time has been in charge of managing and launching @ElonJet, a Twitter account that works through a bot and that is able to track the activity of the private plane of the South African tycoon. It is not the only account created by Sweeney, but for some time now it has also been tracking people of the stature of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, or former President Donald Trump.

Given the latest events between Russia and Ukraine, this young man wanted to focus his efforts on Russian billionaires as well. In this way, he has created an account that, through the same bot, is in charge of tracking the private planes of these people.

Russian oligarchs in the spotlight

named ‘Russian Oligarch Jets‘, this account continuously tracks the private planes of multiple influential people in the country. And it is that among their lists are personalities of the stature of Roman Abramovich, known for being the owner of the Chelsea FC soccer team, or Alisher Usmánov, who according to Forbes magazine holds the third position of the richest man in Russia, being also one of the largest shareholders of Arsenall Football Club.

Roman Abramovich’s Jet LX-RAY Landed near Moscow, Moscow Oblast, RU. pic.twitter.com/gWWySuSUlj — Russian Oligarch Jets (@RUOligarchJets) March 1, 2022

The account was launched last Sunday and until then we have been obtaining data from the private planes of these people. The launch of this new account coincides with the sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia, and especially, to multiple members of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. In addition to having blocked all dollar assets of the Central Bank of Russia, these sanctions aim to freeze the assets of the Russian oligarchs closest to the Kremlin, including yachts and mansions.

sweeney too has created another account to expressly track Vladimir Putin’s private jetalthough this young man explained that the account would not offer as precise data as the others, since there are several planes and there is not as much flight information available in Russia.

Your bot is based on the data provided by ADS-B, which is completely public. According Explain in the account dedicated to Elon Musk’s jet, every air vehicle in the world must have a transponderdevice in charge of sending and receiving communications to have information at all times of air traffic.