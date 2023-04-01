The Young Pope Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Paolo Sorrentino created and is in charge of the drama TV show The Young Pope, which airs on Sky Atlantic, HBO, and Canal+.

In the series, Jude Law plays the troublemaking Pope Pius XIII, and Diane Keaton plays his close friend Sister Mary. The series is set in the Vatican, which is full of secrets and plots.

The show was made by the European film studios Wildside, Haut et Court TV, and Mediapro.

The Young Pope was made to be a limited series, and that’s how it was advertised, particularly in the United States.

But it was followed by the New Pope, in which Law came back and John Malkovich joined him. Late in 2018, work began in Italy.

The Young Pope was the first Italian TV show to be selected for a Primetime Emmy Award. It got two nominees for the 69th Prime time television Creative Arts Emmy Awards on July 14, 2017.

Paolo Sorrentino wrote and directed the drama TV show The New Pope, which airs on Sky Atlantic, HBO, and Canal+.

It’s an extension of the 2016 TV show The Young Pope, which was originally called its second season. In the nine episodes, Jude Law plays the role of Pope Pius XIII in a different way.

Lenny Belardo, a young cardinal, is becoming the Pope of a Catholic Church when the main candidates fail in their plans to get the job themselves.

He is given the title Pius XIII and then goes on to question the well-known practises and traditions of the Vatican.

The Young Pope changed into The New Pope for its second season. John Malkovich’s character, John Brannox, praised Pope John Paul III now since Pope Pius XII, played by Jude Law, went into a coma at the end of the first season.

The Young Pope Season 2 Release Date

The first episode of The New Pope will air on HBO on April 26, 2024.

The Young Pope Season 2 Cast

The first official portrait from HBO’s The New Pope demonstrates Pius XIII, who is played by Jude Law, standing next to John Malkovich, who plays his successor. HBO used the line “I just actually admitted four sins after looking at this picture” as a teaser.

John Malkovich, the new star, is a movie legend who has been in many memorable movies, including Dangerous Liaisons, Con Air, as well as the extremely meta Being John Malkovich.

In 1994, the film Line of Fire, and in 1985, for Places of the Heart, he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Malkovich just finished a run on Showtime’s “Billions,” and he recently played the famous detective Hercule Poirot in “The ABC Murders,” a TV movie for Amazon Prime Video and BBC One.

Jude Law, on the other hand, just played a youthful Albus Dumbledore in the Potterverse remake Fantastic Beasts: The same Crimes of Grindelwald.

He was last seen in March’s Captain Marvel, and he will play Dr. John Watson again in the third Sherlock Holmes movie, which is set to come out in December 2020.

In The New Pope, actors from The Young Pope like Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Ludivine Sagnier, Cécile de France, as well as Maurizio Lombardi will be back, along with Jude Law.

Mark Ivanir, Ulrich Thomsen, Henry Goodman, as well as Massimo Ghini are among the newcomers, along with John Malkovich.

The New Pope was written by Paolo Sorrentino, who directed the film The Young Pope. Umberto Contarello as well as Stefano Bises also worked on the script.

Also back from the previous season of Wildside, which has been made with Mediapro, are producers Lorenzo Mieli as well as Mario Gianani. FremantleMedia International is in charge of distribution outside of the United States.

The Young Pope Season 2 Plot

Lenny Belardo, a young cardinal, has become pope of the Catholic Church whenever the main people who wanted to be pope fail in their plans.

He calls himself Pius XIII and then starts to question the Vatican’s long-held customs and practices.

He makes Sister Mary, this same nun who took care of him when he was an orphan and raised him, his top advisor.

Belardo wants to face his mom and dad, who left him as a child, so he moves the church toward a more conservative direction. This creates problems within as well as without the Vatican.

This happened because Lenny did something wrong in that last episode. It’s not clear why this hasn’t been fully explained in the show, however The Young Pope suggests a few events that led up to a fall.

First, Pius has a bad diet, which is shown by the fact that he likes to drink cherry Coke Zero with his meals. He might also have a reasonable cardiovascular condition, as hinted by the HBO series.

Usually, he attacks when he looks into the crowd in Venice and sees two hippies who might or might not be his natural mother and look like they are unhappy.

Earlier in the season, humans learned that Lenny’s mother left him when he was a child when she moved from the United States to Venice.

No matter whether they’re his parents or not, it is never stated that he possesses good eyesight.

He asks these two people if they are his mum and dad or if they are visions he is having because his heart stopped.

People who watch The New Pope want to know what happened to Sister Mary, who taught Lenny.

This woman raised John in a group that he took to the Vatican with him. In the last episode of the first season, this is also made clear. In that episode, Pius told her to go to Africa.

Sister Mary is an important part of one of The Young Pope’s main stories. In the show’s often dreamlike flashbacks, we see him do miracles, which is why it’s essential for Sister Mary to genuinely think that the Pope is a real saint whom God has told her to protect.

This has implications for the New Pope. Since “Saint Pius” has been in a coma, a revival of cliques has grown up around him, which is making things hard again for Vatican and Brannox in particular.