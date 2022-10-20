The young woman who ripped out her mother’s heart and her 11-year-old sister’s eyes “because they were witches”

According to the police reconstruction, Anastasia suffocated Yuliya, her mother, and Valeria, her little sister, with a rope (El Universal)

The policemen who entered the house in Tijuana, Mexico, saw a scene of terror. Blood everywhere, dismembered bodies and that of a girl with her eyes out of her orbit. Anastasia Lechtchenko she was detained by the police and immediately presented as a “young Russian girl” who murdered her mother Yuliya Masney and her 11-year-old sister Valeria.

That night, Anastasia, 19 years old, was drugged and got into a fight with her mother Yuliya, a Ukrainian pianist and circus acrobat who had emigrated to Mexico. Then, she would have taken a knife from the kitchen with which she killed her and then dismembered her. She did the same with Valeria, her little sister, diagnosed with multiple disabilities.

the night of terror

According to the police reconstruction, Anastasia suffocated Yuliya and Valeria with a rope. Then he stabbed and dismembered their bodies, took out his mother’s heart and his sister’s eyes, a process that took about 7 hours. The young woman used three kitchen knives to cut off their legs, arms and heads in the kitchen sink. The 53-kilo young woman did it alone, without help, “because they were witches,” the prosecution said at the time. She kept the remains in black plastic bags that she bought at a pharmacy and then smoked a cigarette perhaps without thinking about what she had done.

Anastasia with her mother on a Mexican beach

Three days after the murders, Anastasia confessed the crime to her boyfriend and a friend, who finally reported her to the authorities. Later, before the Justice, Anastasia said that she killed them because she felt stitches in her back and pulsations in her body that did not let her sleep.

“My mom was a witch and my sister was a doll, her ally and puppet. And so that these works do not continue, they must also be killed. To kill a witch, you have to cut off her lower parts from that evil spirit, ”she said in court, sentencing her to 80 years in prison almost without flinching.

Before committing the double crime, the young Mexican of Russian origin searched on Google “how to kill a witch and how to dismember a body”. There on the deep web he found that he had to stab her right in the heart. The girl wrote down the instructions to commit the crime on a piece of paper, not knowing that her trail had already been marked on the computer.

During her statements in court, Anastasia confessed that had been raped, tortured by the police, which forced her to say that her mother and little sister were witches. “I had been on drugs and glass for five days. So when they arrested me they told me that if I pleaded guilty they were going to get me out, ”she said in interviews she gave to the Mexican media.

Anastasia was born in San Luis Potosí, after her parents arrived from Russia

Despite Anastasia’s contradictions, there are data in the Justice that were never completely closed. DNA turned up from a man who was never identified. Also, the knives and the bags the bodies were in did not have Anastasia’s fingerprints on them. Even so, the Justice sentenced the young woman to 80 years in prison for the matricide and the crime of her 11-year-old sister.

Anastasia was born in San Luis Potosí, after her parents arrived from Russia, but once there, the family moved several times before finally settling in Tijuana. The young woman lived with her mother, Yuliya, 45, and her sister, Valeria. Her father, Igor Lechtchenko, is believed to work as a gymnastics coach at the Autonomous University of Baja California.

The House of Terror

How was Anastasia before committing the crime. The Mexican media accessed a notebook in which the girl wrote to an unrequited love. . The letter is not dedicated, but it is written in red ink and in it she reiterates: “You are already very far from me.”

The Lechtchenko family rented a house in the Playas de Tijuana neighborhood

The writings were found in the chaos in which the house was left after the crimes. Also, the police found hundreds of cigarette butts that he put in jars of instant coffee that he kept on the shelves of his room.

“I had to be father and mother.” As I would like to be only a woman, ”the mother had written on her Facebook wall. It was a year of crime, moments when Anastasia was missing and she barely slept and sometimes she didn’t even eat because of her nerves.

Yuliya also wrote on her social networks about her daughters, citing Graham Greene: “It is the children who distance themselves from one. But we parents can’t get away from them.”

The Lechtchenko family rented a house in the colony Tijuana beaches. After the crimes everything was disordered, as a reflection of the terror experienced by the two victims. In the courtyard of the small house there was a box with three pairs of slippers from Valeria, Anastasia’s murdered sister. Dirty clothes had also been left inside the washing machine with the soap powder intact. All under the shade of a huge lemon tree that perfumed the whole house.

Anastasia with her mother, when the girl was still going to school

In the kitchen there were boxes of medicines that I took Little Valerie. Also left behind are the bags Anastasia bought to put the dismembered bodies of her family. On the table there was a book Paulo Coelhoan empty cup and a soda bottle.

more than 20 years ago, Yuliya arrived in Mexico from Russia with her husband Igor Lechtchenko. They met in show business. The couple decided to stay in Latin America and try their luck as independent dancers. Igor and Yuliya parted ways when their two daughters Anastasia and Valeria were born. From that moment on, the woman took care of the two daughters and the father disappeared forever.

Anastasia in prison

The young woman has been in prison for 7 years in the Tijuana penitentiary. As soon as he entered prison, he gave an interview to the Mexican newspaper El Universal. There he declared his innocence. “I did not dismember my mother”, was the title of the note. Anastasia doesn’t remember anything from the day she entered to serve her sentence. Yes, she remembers the cold showers and the tears from her crying that caused an allergic reaction.

Anastasia at the time of being arrested

In prison they give him flupazin, an antipsychotic. Before the crimes, the young woman had been admitted to a mental health hospital, but due to lack of resources she could not be given medication.

What sounds like a mantra in your head all the time is 10 numbers that are not chosen at random. One day after arriving at the prison, he approached the prison’s public telephone. He dialed the number and waited for his mother to pick up on the other end.

“I think for two weeks I dialed that number, because I wanted to talk to my mom. I didn’t understand what was happening, I dialed and dialed and it sent me to voicemail. I kept thinking what do I do? And again he dialed the number. Always, always waiting for an answer, ”Anastasia revealed in the interview with the Mexican newspaper.

Anastasia initially believed that she was being detained for a drug issue. At another point in her captivity, she remembered her dad’s number and called him. Igor would tell her the whole truth, that she was in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his mother and little Valeria, his sister.

