The younger guy dedicated suicide through writing ‘See you within the subsequent existence’ on Fb, was once through unemployment

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old unemployed adolescence allegedly dedicated suicide through placing himself on Sunday through posting a suicide publish on Fb in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident came about in Ramnagar Mohalla of Begumganj Nagar, about 80 km from Raisen district headquarters. Begumganj police station in-charge Indraj Singh mentioned that the deceased has been known as Rohit Mahajan (25). In keeping with members of the family, the adolescence used to paintings in a non-public corporate. The activity is long gone. Then joined BJP. Later he began doing journalism, and after all were given bored to death and dedicated suicide.

Rohit Mahajan posted on Fb, through which he wrote, "I express regret for any mistake or omission or mistake I (Rohit) can have finished knowingly or unknowingly. I'm going to dedicate suicide as of late on August 8, 2021, once you have dissatisfied with existence and circle of relatives. See you within the subsequent existence.

After studying this publish, BJP's Raisen district media in-charge Hari Sahu right away knowledgeable the station in-charge Indraj Singh and likewise despatched the screenshot of this publish to the police. Upon getting details about the ideas, the police reached Rohit's area in a rush, however through then he had dedicated suicide. Police mentioned that after the incident came about, simplest his mom was once found in his area, who was once within the outdoor room and he didn't even know concerning the incident. He mentioned that after the police arrived, his mom got here to understand that her son had dedicated suicide. A case has been registered on this regard and detailed investigation is on.

On the identical time, Tikaram, father of the deceased Rohit Mahajan, mentioned that his son was once a graduate and previous used to paintings in a non-public corporate. Later he joined BJP, then began doing journalism and after that he was once unemployed because of no paintings. He mentioned that he was once mentally disturbed.