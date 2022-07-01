The Youth Cultural Bonus of 400 euros is delayed until September and the digital certificate will be needed: this is how it works

A few months ago the Government approved the Youth Cultural Bonus, benefiting an aid of up to 400 euros to people who turn 18 during this 2022. With the amount received, young people will be able to spend this money on products and cultural works that fall within this bonus, whether they are plays, movies, music, books, and even subscription services or video games.

The idea of ​​the Ministry of Culture and Sport was to offer this voucher starting in July. However, it was the secretary general himself, Víctor Francos, who confirmed that the granting of this bonus will be delayed until next September.

It is already valid, although it cannot be redeemed until September

Although the Ministry has stated that it is “current”, referring to the fact that young people can already activate their identifier, it will not be until September when the bonus will begin to be distributed.

Once in possession of the bond, young people will have until December 2023 to spend it, and you will be able to find information on how to use it through an app for mobile phones and the web that the Ministry has prepared. In addition, companies can also join this bonus from a specific website. Francos commented the following on the subject:

“In the design, maximum ease has been prioritized both for direct beneficiaries, young people, and for cultural companies and agents. The voucher can be used in companies that previously register, that operate in the cultural sector, and after basic checks of the administration”.

The Government did not specify specific dates precisely because there was a possibility that it would not be carried out on time. And so it has finally been, given the complexity of the initiative. In this way, young people will have to wait until next September to be able to spend on culture through this bonus.

From the Ministry of Culture and Sport they have recommended that young people have their digital ID ready for when the bonus begins to be distributed. This identifier refers to the digital certificate, or access through [email protected], two ways that we currently have to access all kinds of telematic procedures of the administration.

For the distribution of the bonus, Correos will take charge. According to the minister, this will allow the bonus “to reach the last of the places in Spain.”

What we can and cannot exchange with the Youth Cultural Bonus

As we mentioned in previous articles, the cultural voucher can be spent on live arts, cultural heritage, audiovisual arts, physical cultural products, and even digital or online consumption.

It is in the latter case that elements such as subscriptions and rentals to musical, reading or audio-reading, or audiovisual platforms, purchase of audiobooks, purchase of digital books, purchase of songs or digital albums through music sales platforms, subscription for downloading of multimedia files (known as podcasts), subscriptions to video games in the cloud or online, digital subscriptions to newspapers, magazines or other periodicals. Nevertheless, You can only spend a maximum of 100 euros of the bonus in this section.

Among the products that we cannot redeem in the voucher are the acquisition of stationery products or curricular textbooks, whether printed or digital; Computer and electronic equipment, software, hardware and consumables are not covered either. Artistic material does not enter either; musical instruments; sports and bullfighting shows; fashion and gastronomy, and the acquisition of products that have been classified as X or pornographic will not be eligible.

Via | The confidential