The YouTubers debate is reopened in Andorra after the new demands of the tax inspectors

They seek to add new parameters that serve to define more precisely the concept of ‘tax residence’.

The change of address of many of the Most popular YouTubers and streamers to countries with low taxation, has sustained a debate that pivots between the legal and moral approach. The change of residence of these famous content creators is linked to a change of tax residence that, on many occasions, represents a profit increase For expatriates, from the moment they stop paying taxes in Spain to do so in places with a lower tax burden.

Most of the criticisms have had a moral component, where the concept of solidarity has been closely linked to paying taxes, while content creators have generally maintained a defense based on privacy and a sense of persecution, a debate that has been reopened after the request of the tax inspectors more effective tools to limit tax avoidance abuses.

In other countries, ‘tax residence’ requires more precise parametersAs the information has shared, it has been the Association of State Tax Inspectors that has raised in the XXXI Congress held in Vigo, the need to be more precise when defining the concept of ‘tax residence’. ” Concepts that, due to their ambiguity, incite fraud and make verifications difficult, such as those of habitual residence, temporary stay, or main nucleus or the basis of their activities or economic interests, should be defined in as much detail as possible, directly or indirect ‘, they proposed in their document.

The model proposed by the inspectors is inspired by that of other European countries, where ‘tax residence’ requires a series of more precise parameters, which serve to differentiate between an expatriate and a resident who is living long periods outside the country. These new demands on the part of the tax inspectors have debate reopened in networks, where some content creators have claimed to feel “persecuted”.

Are you really haunting YouTubers?

Thanks to media focus that these have had since they are, on many occasions, the public image with which we identify this practice, the efforts of the tax inspectors have been associated with the taxation of content creators, but really, They are many entrepreneurs, freelancers who telework, athletes, artists, and great fortunes who carry out this movement to stop paying your taxes in Spain and take your tax residence to places with less tax burden.

It seems necessary to modify the regulation of tax residenceAssociation of State Tax Inspectors“In personal income tax it seems necessary to modify the regulation of tax residence in personal income tax to prevent taxpayers with a strong connection with the Spanish territory from avoiding the payment of this tax by achieving tax residence in others, normally classified as tax havens or tax havens. low taxation, with some less demanding requirements to grant tax residence“, emphasized the Association of Inspectors of Property of the State in his document of proposals.

In this case, the changes that the inspectors propose would seek to have a stronger definition of ‘tax residence’. At present, the concept is based mainly on the days when the taxpayer resides in this other country. This results in the fact that many of the residents in countries such as Andorra continue to live their lives to a greater extent in Spain, maintaining all their links with the country, while remaining barely residing. a few more days than half a year away, and then return to Spain. This type of maneuver represent an abuse for inspectors, who seek to restrict the requirements to access this change of ‘tax residence’.

