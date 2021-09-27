The Zelda-style RPG, Blossom Stories 2, gifts its stunning trailer and confirms its arrival on PC and Transfer

The Minotaur King is again for this sequel to the nice indie RPG Blossom Stories The Snoozing King.

Nearly 4 years have handed because the arrival of Blossom Stories: The Snoozing King on PC, a pleasing Two-dimensional overhead point of view motion RPG that beverages from the vintage video games of the saga The Legend of Zelda. The journey posed difficult puzzle-filled dungeons and cheats, which led to tough ultimate bosses, a system that labored nice, particularly after its unencumber on Transfer.

A vintage minimize RPG impressed through the Zelda sagaThe crew of Citadel Pixel has now introduced us with the sequel to the 2017 identify, which has titled Blossom Stories II: The Minotaur Prince. This 2nd installment continues with the vintage 2D genre and puts its historical past loads of years later of The Snoozing King occasions. The Minotaur King has returned and Lily will go back to run a brand new journey to avoid wasting his brother.

The Minotaur King has returned and Lily will go back to avoid wasting her brother Blossom Stories II: The Minotaur Prince prepares us a adventure thru Enchanted forests, pirate shores and mysterious lands in an enormous open global by which we will be able to must struggle our method thru enemies and conquer puzzles. The sport is deliberate as “a tale inside a tale”, the place we will be able to learn probably the most improbable moments of Lily’s adventures.

The sport guarantees dozens of little dungeons, along with caves and puts to find, a historical past the place our possible choices have a very powerful weight within the occasions that passed off, numerous guns and skills and greater than 15 hours of sport. The sport does now not have a unencumber date but, even if its arrival is predicted right through 2022 for PC and Nintendo Transfer. The announcement of a 2nd installment of Blossom Stories is an implausible symptom of the great well being of the Citadel Pixel studio, which regardless of its overdue luck at the Nintendo Transfer, got here to be on the point of smash.

