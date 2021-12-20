THEA500 Mini, the reissue of the legendary Commodore Amiga 500, confirms its release date

The list of 25 classic games is completed, including the iconic Stunt Car Racer.

The fashion for Mini consoles that would start with the Nintendo Classic Mini NES in 2016 is here to stay, and there are many companies that are reliving hardware from the past in a nostalgic exercise to claim retro videogames that continue to offer many hours of fun your players today.

But not only video consoles have had their miniature versions, yesterday we saw the reissue of the Astro City Mini V, SEGA’s legendary arcade. In the field of microcomputers, Retro Games He already surprised us with the Commodore 64 Mini, to now bring us the new Commodore Amiga 500 Mini, which has already confirmed its release date for the next March 25, 2022 and the titles that make up your list of 25 sets.

Alien Breed 3D

Alien Breed: Special Edition 92

Another World

Arcade Pool

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

California Games

Dragon’s Breath

F-16 Combat Pilot

Kick Off 2

Paradroid 90

Pinball Dreams

Project-X: Special Edition 93

Qwak

Simon the Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Stunt Car Racer

Super Cars II

The Chaos Engine

The Lost Patrol

The Sentinel

Titus the Fox

Worms: The Director’s Cut

Zool: Ninja Of The ”Nth” Dimension

Its launch is scheduled for next March 25, 2022These 25 classic Amiga games can be expanded by those who own other original system games via USB stick and using the WHDLoad tool of the THEA500. Users will also be able to modify settings, driver options, and display settings.

The company has also confirmed that the mouse and controller will be available independently. The system has some features such as save function in games, the possibility to choose between screen frequencies of 50Hz and 60Hz, CRT filter and different scaling options. As confirmed in its presentation, the recommended sale price will be 129,99 euros.

