Theater Chain Head Honcho Has Some Blunt Thoughts About Trolls World Tour Hitting Homes Early

In the meantime, the varied studios are sitting on a goldmine of latest motion pictures that had been anticipated to hit theaters within the spring. Many of those motion pictures are huge ticket occasion motion pictures –think A Quiet Place Half II or Mulan — that would make a whole lot of 1000’s if not a billion {dollars} or extra theatrically. As soon as this disaster is over, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how dates for tentpole motion pictures shuffle to accommodate each other when all that is over.