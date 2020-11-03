Theater Stars Urge Fans to ‘Convey Back Broadway’ by Voting Blue

A few of Broadway’s largest stars have united — in music, after all — to advocate for Joe Biden’s victory within the upcoming presidential election.

In a video titled “Convey Back Broadway: A Vote Blue Video,” 16 musical theater actors sing a voting-themed music based mostly on “The Phone Hour” from “Bye Bye Birdie” and “I Have Dreamed” from “The King & I.” The unique lyrics have been written by Joe Keenan.

Actors showing within the video embrace Cameron Amandus, Bryan Batt, John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Taylor Crousore, Jackie Hoffman, Chris Anthony Giles, Jason Graae, Amy Hillner Larsen, Kristen Mengelkoch, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, David Hyde Pierce, Lance Roberts and Chip Zien.

Within the five-minute video, the actors recall their quarantine experiences in music, mentioning how they’ve been “teaching voice on-line” with their “careers on the skids” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re sick of scrabble, baking, Netflix, Hulu – and President Donald Trump.

The ensemble sings: “I’m so sick of all of it (No performs!)/ However particularly Trump (No reveals!)/ So, I’m heeding the decision (Lengthy days!)/ Getting off of my rump (Tight garments!)/ Gonna rise to the take a look at (‘Trigger he’s loopy!)/ Gonna roll up my sleeves (Trump is loopy!)/ And I ain’t gonna relaxation (Actually loopy!)/ Until he lastly leaves!”

They then advocate for Biden to win the election, using catchy lyrics resembling: “Trump has gotta go/ Forged your vote for Joe, If you need a present not on HBO” and “Trump’s in love with Kim/ Kim’s in love with him.”

Ed Goldschneider did the musical course, vocal preparations, piano and mixing; orchestration was supplied by Bryan Blake; and Tristan Marzeski contributed drums and percussion. The video was edited by Rick Hip-Flores.

Watch the total video under.