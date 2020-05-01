Theaters in Norway to Reopen May 7 With 50-Individuals Cap Per Screen – Variety

Film theaters in Norway will reopen on May 7 after being shut down on March 12 when the nation went right into a partial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Variety has confirmed.

In step with the coverage in Sweden – the place cinemas have been by no means obliged to shut throughout the pandemic – the admissions in Norwegian cinemas will initially be restricted to 50 folks per display screen, with a minimal of 1 meter in between every patron, in accordance to Jakob Berg, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Movie Institute.

Exhibitors can have to resolve whether or not or not they need to reopen. “It is going to depend upon what number of movies they’ll present on the time of restart. Proper now it appears that evidently they are going to have at the least widespread movies that have been screening earlier than the lockdown, like ‘1917’ and ‘Parasite,’ and a few Norwegian movies,” stated Berg. “The second concern might be whether or not it’s sustainable economically for all cinemas to reopen with 50 folks per display screen,” he added.

Ivar Halstvedt, who beforehand ran the SF Kino and Odeon cinema chains in Norway, and has been advising the exhibitors’ physique Movie & Kino, stated that if all the pieces goes nicely and the virus doesn’t come again, the capability in theaters might be elevated to 200 folks per display screen beginning on June 15.

“Fifty patrons per display screen isn’t a lot but it surely’s at the least a light-weight in a tunnel,” stated Halstvedt, who delivered tips about getting ready for a reopening for Movie & Kino final week. Norway has 211 cinemas and 438 screens.

“It will likely be a gentle opening for now and a chance for exhibitors to slowly reconnect with their public after nearly two months, and we’re wanting to Sweden for recommendation,” stated Halstvedt, who talked about Peter Fornstam, the CEO of Svenska Bio. Fornstam stored his theaters in Stockholm open via the pandemic, and not too long ago launched the devoted platform Bio on Demand, which he stated has been working nicely throughout the disaster.

In the meantime, the Norwegian Movie Competition in Haugesund will run as deliberate in August, the nationwide movie org confirmed.

Leo Barraclough contributed to this report.