Theengu Thaakka Music From Jagame Thandhiram Film

Theengu Thaakka Music will get launched on 07 June 2021. It streams on legit track platforms like Wynk, Gaana, iTunes, Spotify, and extra. The audio streaming rights had been bagged through Sony Track South. Watch Theengu Thaakka Music video complete HD on Sony Track South youtube channel.

THEENGU THAAKKA SONG DOWNLOAD

Jagame Thandhiram is the newest Tamil film starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jiju, James Cosmo within the essential characters. The movie was once directed through Karthi Subbaraj. It was once bankrolled through Sash below Y No longer Studios. Santhosh Narayanan composes the track and BGM for the movie.

DISCLAIMER: We suggest our readers to obtain songs simplest from legit resources like Amazon Track, Apple Track, Wynk Track, Gaana, and Legit YouTube Pages. Don’t toughen or use pirated web sites like starmusiq, isaimini, to flow and obtain songs.

Jagame Thandhiram Songs

Concentrate to all Jagame Thandhiram film songs and albums,

Bujji

Rakita Rakita

Nethu

Aala Ola

Theipirai

Kalarey Kalarvasam

Jagame Thandhiram Songs Obtain

Obtain Jagame Thandhiram Film Theengu Thaakka Music on Wynk

Obtain Theengu Thaakka Music on Gaana

Loose Obtain Theengu Thaakka Music Mp3 Songs on Wynk

Obtain All Jagame Thandhiram Songs Loose on Jio Saavn

Obtain Loose Jagame Thandhiram Tamil Film Songs on iTunes

Obtain Theengu Thaakka Music Video Music on Sony Track South Youtube Channel

Jagame Thandhiram Film Complete Main points

Album: Jagame Thandhiram Film

Music: Theengu Thaakka Music

Big name Solid: Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi

Directer Title: Karthik Subbaraj

Track Director: Santhosh Narayanan

12 months Of Launched: 2021

Singers: Arivu and Santhosh Narayanan

