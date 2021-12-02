their cars integrate AMD chips similar to those of Sony’s console and it is not yet clear for what

In January of this year Tesla made a surprise announcement: the new Model X and Model S would integrate a screen for the rear seats, but that screen was also powered by a chip with a power of 10 TFLOPS. Elon Musk made it clear shortly after by saying “yes, the new Model S and X have PS5-level computing power. “.

In June the confirmation of that proposal arrived, which was made a reality thanks to the fact that several Tesla models they integrate AMD chips very similar to those used in the PS5. The graphical power of those chips is surprising, but one wonders if the presence of these chips goes beyond a potential use for gaming in the car or is there something more.

This is like having a PS5 and not using it (or almost)

Tesla’s electric cars they have always boasted of having surprising technological advances: The famous 17-inch tablet screen of the Model S has been one of its most characteristic elements, and so was the absence of elements, physical controls – be careful with that – and clocks on the dashboard of the Model 3, which a tablet (somewhat smaller) was also enough for him.

However, the last surprise, somewhat less known, came from the hand of those AMD chips with RDNA2 architecture that Until now we found mostly on the PS5 or the Xbox Series S / X, but that now they are also part of the Model S and Model X for months, and that right now they will also be integrated into the Model Y, at least in China.

Why integrate those chips? The promise of playing ‘The Witcher 3’ – or ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and many others, they assured in Tesla– in these cars it seems almost part of an advertising campaign, but the truth is that the gigantic screen of the Model X / S has already demonstrated its playful role with less demanding games such as ‘Tesla Beach Buggy’, in which Tesla’s own steering wheel and pedals were used to control the car in the video game.



In fact, the AMD chips integrated in the Tesla are somewhat different from those of the aforementioned consoles, and as the VideoCardz analysis confirmed, the Navi GPU 23 of those cars have 32 compute units compared to the 36 of the PS5 or the 52 of the Xbox, although the working frequency of these cores is higher than that of those present in the consoles.

What seems clear is that the power of these chips – accompanied by 8 GB of graphics memory – is enormous and is probably between the Radeon RX 6600M (with the same GPU) and the Radeon RX 6700M that AMD presented in May 2021.

At Tesla they certainly seem to aim be able to enjoy a wide variety of games on their car screens. Months ago the company announced its desire to hire Linux game developers, but once again that possibility of having a kind of PS5 in your car is surprising.

Especially since there seem to be no more scenarios in which these AMD chips come into action beyond video games. At TeslaTap they talked a long time about the hardware components that are involved in infotainment functions, and here the so-called MCU (Media Control Unit) – the current AMD chip – is the heart of this whole system.

That MCU has gone through three versions so far. The first was made by NVIDIA, the second by Intel – with a variant of the Atoms – and the third is precisely based on those AMD chips. However, as explained in TeslaTap, the MCU “is responsible for displays, all external communications, audio, telephone communications, navigation and preferences. It has hardly anything to do with the ability of Autopilot beyond managing your preferences. “

In fact Autopilot is based on the computer known as ECU, which is currently known as HW 3.0 (or ‘Hardware 3’, totally redundant) and which is expected to be replaced in a few months by a renewed version (‘HW 4.0 or’ FSD Computer 2 ‘) that will be manufactured by Samsung.

It therefore does not seem likely that the AMD chip will be involved in these operations, something that would not be entirely unreasonable considering the high degree of intrinsic parallelism of graphics processors. Even so, it seems that Tesla does not even need these features if, as it seems its current ECU – and especially, future – are specifically designed for that purpose.

So why so much power with the AMD chip? Perhaps it is simply a guarantee for the future to open options and leave room for maneuver, but taking into account the problems of shortage of chips that we are experiencing, using those chips seems to be a moot decision, especially seeing that its benefits can hardly be squeezed at the moment.

