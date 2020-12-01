… then the entire population of the country will not get Corona vaccine! Health Ministry gave shocking statement

New Delhi: 31,118 new cases of corona infection occurred in India in last 24 hours while 41,985 patients were cured. So far, the recovery rate of 88,89,585 patients has gone up to 93.94 percent. The Union Health Ministry gave this information on Tuesday. The Health Ministry said that 14.13 crore Kovid-19 investigations have been done so far in the country. Also Read – Smith revealed his second consecutive century – was skeptical about playing in the second ODI.

According to these investigations, the rate of infection was 7.15 percent on November 11, which fell to 6.69 percent on December 1. The Ministry said that on an average 10,55,386 Kovid-19 investigations have been done daily and in November an average of 43,152 cases were reported daily.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, said in the press conference, "Even today, India has the lowest number of cases per million people in the big countries of the world. There are many countries where there are eight times more cases per million people than India. " He said that the positivity rate in the country was 7.15% on November 11 and on December 1 it has increased to 6.69%.

During this, the Health Secretary gave a big statement, saying, “I want to make it clear that the government has never spoken of applying the vaccine to the whole country.” It is important that such scientific things be talked about on the basis of facts. ”

He said that how effective the vaccination vaccine is will depend on it. Our aim is to break the corona transmission chain. If we were successful in stopping the corona transmission by vaccinating the people at risk, we might not have to apply the vaccine to the entire population.

On recent allegations of adverse effects of serum institute testing, the government said that this would not affect the vaccine deadline. On the charge of adverse effects of serum testing, the government stated, “There was no need to stop the testing of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine based on preliminary findings:

Earlier in the data released on Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry said that the number of patients undergoing Kovid-19 in the country remains below five lakh and it is just 4.60 percent of the total infected. The ministry said on Tuesday that the number of patients recovering in comparison to new cases of infection is continuously increasing and 4,35,603 patients are under treatment. A total of 31,118 new cases of infection occurred in the country in the last 24 hours.

In states like Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, the number of under-treated patients has decreased while the number of patients has increased in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam and Goa.