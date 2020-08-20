thenewsWhy PR is More Important Than Ever in 2020

Anybody can post on social media, that doesn’t translate to booming business. PR needs to becoming more specialized to stand out in the growing digital age

Public relations (PR) is so much more than sending a press release or trying to sweep a scandal under the rug.

We’d go as far as to say that PR is one of the most misunderstood elements of marketing out there! So what is PR, anyway, and why is it so important in today’s world?

To find out, make sure you keep reading! We’ll take an in-depth look at the world of modern PR to illustrate its significance and show you how you can use it to your advantage.

It Can Enhance Your Brand

Branding is the process of differentiating yourself from the competition. There are several ways in which companies can do this, including:

Tone

Logo

Unique advertising imagery

Take Coca-Cola, for instance. You could be anywhere in the world, but if you saw a red can with that white swoop, you’d know exactly which beverage was in that can.

That’s what your brand needs, and through PR, you can further your brand’s image. Using certain phrases and tone of voice in a press release, marketing your image change, and reaching out in new and exciting ways can help you to stand out.

Reputation Can Make or Break a Business

Did you know that 84% of consumers put as much trust in online reviews as they do their friends’ opinions? Suffice to say, what people read about your company can have a tremendous impact on their buying choice.

Given today’s digital-centric market, you can’t remain offline. Instead, you owe it to yourself — and your customers — to put your business on digital directories so consumers can review your business.

And while it’s true that a negative review can cause you to lose customers, it isn’t a foregone conclusion. Part of good PR is managing your reputation. That means responding to reviews (both positive and negative) and ensuring that any issues a customer may have are addressed in a timely fashion.

It Fosters Relationships

All too often, press releases and marketing opportunities are dumped at the feet of consumers and left dormant. Sure, they have more information about your product or service, but that alone doesn’t always entice action.

Instead, good PR builds bridges, eliminating the barrier between consumers and the community.

Brands are always stronger together, as demonstrated by the power of local PR. Local PR tends to be faster and efficient for smaller businesses that don’t have a huge marketing budget.

We could go on for hours about its merits, but to find out more, check out this helpful article explaining what is local pr?

It’s Time to Generate the Next Great Campaign

While PR is one component of marketing, it’s so much more than that. Instead, think of it as the more human component as opposed to the data-driven nature of marketing.

At the end of the day, great PR is all about establishing your brand and fostering relationships.

Now that you know a bit more about it, it’s time to get to work on your own campaign! And don’t forget, we have plenty of other great content to help you grow your business. Be sure to check back with our blog for even more info.