There are 10 mosques-dargahs around the Ram Janmabhoomi, Ajan and Aarti are together, know what the Hindus and Muslims say

Ayodhya: Eight mosques and two 'dargahs' around the Ram Janmabhoomi are conveying the message of peaceful co-existence of two communities in Ayodhya, where the Ram temple is to be constructed. These Muslim Ibadat sites are located within 100 to 200 meters of the fortified area, where the sound of Ajan and Ramayana text is heard simultaneously, which is a proof of the common culture of Ayodhya.

Unlike the Babri Masjid, where the Namaz was closed on 23 December 1949, these centuries-old Islamic structures adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi regularly offer five-time prayers, including a Shia mosque and the Imambara. Apart from this, there is also a mosque of Tehribazar Jogis. For the Ram temple, there are about eight mosques and two mausoleums adjoining the 70-acre campus of Ram Janmabhoomi by the Supreme Court. In these mosques adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Ajan and Namaz are being performed these days without any objection from the local Hindus.

There are eight mosques located near the Ram Janmabhoomi complex – Masjid Dorahiquan, next to Masjid Mali Temple, next to Masjid Kajiana Goodan, Masjid Imambara, next to Masjid Riyaz, Masjid Badar Panjitola, Masjid Madar Shah and Masjid Tehribazar Jogis. The names of the two mausoleums are Khankahe Muzaffaria and Imambara. Councilor of Ram Kot Ward Haji Asad Ahmad said, It is the greatness of Ayodhya that mosques located around Ram temple are giving strong message of communal harmony to the whole world. Ram Janmabhoomi complex falls in Ahmed's ward. He said, Muslims take out a 'procession' of Baravafat, which passes through the periphery of Ram's birthplace. All the programs and rituals of Muslims are respected by their fellow citizens.

Commenting on the mosques adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, the temple’s chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, “Our dispute was simply with the structure which was associated with the name of Babur (Mughal ruler).” We have never had any problem with other mosques and mausoleums in Ayodhya. This is the city where Hindu Muslims live in peace. Das said, Muslims read Namaz, we do our worship. The mosques adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex will strengthen the communal harmony of Ayodhya and peace will be maintained.

He said, both Hindus and Muslims have accepted the Supreme Court’s decision on Ram Janmabhoomi. We do not have any dispute with each other. Sajjad Nasheen and Pir, Syed Akhlaq Ahmad Latifi of the 500-year-old Khanqahe Muzaffaria Tomb, said that the Muslims of Ayodhya perform all religious rituals freely. He said, We recite Namaz five times in Khankahe’s mosque and organize ‘Urs’ annually. Mahant couple Kishore Sharan Shastri, the head priest of the Saryu Kunj temple adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, said, what a great view it will be – a grand Ram temple around which there will be small mosques and mausoleums and everyone will pray according to their religion. It will represent the real culture of India.