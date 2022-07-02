There are 120,000 unfilled technological vacancies in Spain: these are the most difficult profiles to find

Spain currently has more than 120,000 unfilled technological vacancies, according to the association of DigitalES technology companies in a report. A large figure in which, above all, the lack of three professional profiles stands out: software developers, cybersecurity technicians and telecommunications engineers. The study also specifies that, although this shortage is widespread, it is especially important in Madrid and Catalonia.

The numbers. The report specifies that the professional area in which there are more unfilled vacancies is software development, where there would be up to 41,000 positions for which there are no employees. The second is cybersecurity, where 24,000 workers are missing. And in third place are telecommunications, where around 4,500 engineers are needed. Other highly demanded profiles are those of network technicians (4,500 vacancies), computer network analysts (4,000), system administrators (3,500) or systems analysts (2,600).

As for the regions in which the most technology employees are missing, Madrid tops the list with 41,000 vacancies, followed by Catalonia (20,000), the Basque Country (11,000), Andalusia (10,000), Aragon (9,500) and Valencia (8,500).

Other reports. The figures in this report differ a bit from those of others of a similar nature, such as the one that Infojobs presented in March, although in that case the employment platform published the number of offers published on its website, not the number of unfilled vacancies. For example, the portal then said that in 2021 it had registered more than 50,000 vacancies for software developers, around 17,000 for software analysts and about 13,000 for systems administrators.

Beyond the specific figures, both reports show a clear reality: the most demanded jobs within the ICT sector in Spain today, with software development very much in the lead. And the same goes for LinkedIn’s Booming Jobs 2022 study, which includes several profiles from this area. In this last document, it is also underlined that another of the fields with the most demand this year is cybersecurity.

¿Why? Although the figures are clear, none of the reports offer an explanation for this lack of workers. As Xataka has been able to know through various investigations carried out in this regard, the shortage of ICT professionals would respond to a sum of factors, among which the insufficient training offer stands out, at least until recently, and the poor working conditions of the Spanish market.

As we have already explained, the universities of Spain have hardly increased their places for computer science in the last decade, despite the fact that the demand to study it does not stop growing. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Education, for the call for the 2021-2022 academic year (the one that has just ended), Spanish university centers had 9,934 places in this discipline, while the number of pre-registered as first option was 16,902.

On the other hand, there is the problem of salaries. The shortage of ICT professionals does not only affect Spain, and there are not a few foreign companies that are launching the cane in the Spanish labor market with better conditions than those offered by national companies to attract qualified workers, as several experts from the Xataka explained. sector.

low salaries. According to the DigitalES report, the average salary of an ICT professional in Spain is 37,660 euros per year. Infojobs, on the other hand, lowers that figure to 31,898 euros per year. In the United States, for example, the average salary of these workers is 97,430 dollars (93,182 euros at current exchange rates), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of that country, and in the United Kingdom it is 68,000 pounds (78,446 euros at current exchange rates), according to the Hackajob employment portal.

The solution? Solving the problem is complicated, but DigitalES points out that the new Vocational Training plan will contribute to improving the situation in the medium term. According to the statistics of the Ministry of Education, only last year 36,628 people enrolled in intermediate level training cycles in computing and communications, and another 18,950 did so in higher level cycles in these disciplines.

As far as the short term is concerned, both professionals and unions point to a single solution: that companies pay workers more so that they do not go to foreign companies or large multinationals with a presence in Spain. Although for many companies, especially SMEs, it is increasingly complicated, as we already explained in Xataka.

Image | Sigmund